Paul Goldschmidt Becomes 2nd Diamondbacks Player to 1,000 Hits

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt smacked two hits Wednesday evening against the Colorado Rockies, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Goldschmidt's double also marked a significant milestone for him, becoming the second player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career hits, per ESPN Stats & Info. Only Luis Gonzalez—who had 1,337 hits in his time with the Diamondbacks—can claim more during his career.

Still just 30 years old, Goldschmidt remains under contract with the team through 2018 and has a team option for 2019, giving him ample time to surpass Gonzalez on the list. The Diamondbacks will also likely offer him a contract extension to keep him in town beyond that season.

The model of consistency, Goldschmidt has hit no lower than .286 since his rookies season and has various accolades to his name. Among them are two Gold Glove awards, two Silver Silver Slugger Awards and two runner-up finishes in the MVP voting, all of which occurred in 2013 and 2015.

Goldschmidt is in the midst of one of his best seasons at the dish, already owning 34 home runs and 17 steals along with 112 RBI. He needs just two homers and 13 RBI the rest of the way to tie career-high marks set in 2013.

Thanks in part to Goldschmidt, Arizona has gone on a recent hot streak to move the team into a comfortable position in the playoff race. Entering Thursday's action, the team owns four-game advantage for the top wild-card spot over the Colorado Rockies and a seven-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, who sit just out of the wild card.

The Diamondbacks close out their four-game series with the Rockies on Thursday afternoon, sending Zack Godley to the mound while the Rockies trot out Chad Bettis.