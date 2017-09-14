Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles Odds, Football Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame is 5-0 straight up in the last five Holy War battles with Boston College, but the Eagles are 4-1 against the spread while keeping almost every game close as underdogs. BC will be a home dog against the Irish Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill.

College football point spread: The Fighting Irish opened as 11.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.1-8.2 Fighting Irish (College football picks on every game)

Why the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can cover the spread

Notre Dame is looking to rebound after taking a tough 20-19 loss at home to Georgia last Saturday after being favored by five points. The Irish led for most of the game, fell down by a point late in the third quarter, retook the lead at 19-17 but gave up a field goal with three minutes to go and couldn't respond.

The Irish only produced 266 yards of total offense against a game Georgia defense and converted just three of 17 third-down situations. But the Notre Dame defense held the Bulldogs to 326 yards and just 4-for-18 on third downs.

The Irish opened this season with a 49-16 win over Temple, outgaining the Owls 606-330, covering at minus-19.

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

Boston College is also looking to bounce back after losing to Wake Forest last week 34-10. The Eagles only trailed 14-7 late in the second quarter and had a pass that went through a receiver's hands that ended up going the other way for a Demon Deacons pick-six, and the hosts never recovered.

The Eagles managed just 305 yards of total offense but held Wake to 309 yards. However, four turnovers, including two interceptions off deflections, led directly to 21 Deacons points.

BC opened this season with a 23-20 victory over a decent Northern Illinois team in DeKalb. Freshman quarterback Anthony Brown, in his first collegiate start, hit on 26 of 42 throws with two touchdown passes.

Smart pick

Notre Dame dominated Temple, and the Owls might be a better team than Boston College. While the Eagles continue to struggle offensively, they're sticking with a freshman at quarterback. Playing on the road probably means the spread is more amenable toward the Irish. The smart money here gives the points with Notre Dame.

College football betting trends

Notre Dame is 0-3 ATS in its last three games against Boston College.

The total has gone under in Notre Dame's last seven games against Boston College.

Boston College is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.