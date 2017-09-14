Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Finch Hold Lead After Thursday's Play at 2017 KLM Open

Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Finch shared a one-shot overnight lead at the 2017 KLM Open in the Netherlands on Thursday before play was suspended due to poor weather conditions.

The pair each shot 66, putting them five under overall and narrowly ahead of Joakim Lagergren and Ashun Wu, who hit 67.

The full leaderboard can be accessed via the European Tour's official website.

Thursday Recap

A number of players were only on the first hole when play was suspended on Thursday afternoon. The European Tour's official Twitter account offered a look at the weather responsible:

While Wiesberger and Finch were able to complete their rounds as part of the morning group, they nevertheless faced strong winds and rain throughout, making their scores all the more impressive.

Wiesberger opened with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th, before picking up two more shots at the 15th and 18th in a strong first nine.

The Austrian holed out from 10 feet on the second to make another gain and bounced back from a bogey at the fifth with another round of back-to-back birdies:

Despite picking up a second bogey on the final hole, it was nevertheless a superb round from the 31-year-old.

Per the European Tour's official website, he was pleased with how he fared:

"The conditions were really tough out there and although I gave away a couple of easy shots I am really happy with the score and the way I played today.



"I putted nicely today and controlled the ball flight well. I think I only missed three or four greens which was pretty good in these conditions.



"So overall I am happy with the start. I have been playing well recently but maybe not getting the results I feel I should have been getting so hopefully I can change that soon."



Finch was similarly impressive, finishing his round with just a single blemish on the scorecard:

The pair will look to maintain their momentum on Friday, but with the likes of Ross Fisher and Lee Westwood among those still with most of Round 1 still to play, the leaderboard could look very different before they even tee off.