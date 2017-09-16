Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid will travel to the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday following back-to-back draws in La Liga, where they'll take on a Real Sociedad side who have won all three of their league matches thus far.

Los Blancos' bid to rectify their stuttering start to the season will be made all the more difficult by their in-form opponents, particularly as they'll do so without several key players.

Read on for the latest team news and a preview of the contest, but first here are the viewing details you need to catch the action.

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo will serve the fifth and final match of his domestic ban and so will be unavailable for the match, while Marcelo will also be suspended for seeing red in Real's 1-1 draw with Levante, per Sport.

The same outlet reported Karim Benzema and Mateo Kovacic will also miss out due to injury.

According to Transfermarkt, Carlos Martinez, Raul Navas, Ruben Pardo and Mikel Oyarzabal could all miss out for Sociedad due to injury.

Predicted Real Sociedad lineup: Geronimo Rulli; Alvaro Odriozola, Aritz Elustondo, Inigo Martinez, Kevin Rodrigues; Xabi Prieto, Asier Illarramendi, David Zurutuza; Adnan Januzaj, Willian Jose, Juanmi

Predicted Real Madrid lineup: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Isco, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale

Preview

The two sides have had highly contrasting starts to the season, and surprisingly it has been La Real who have been much the better of the pair.

Sociedad have seen off Celta Vigo, Villarreal and Deportivo La Coruna so far, and sports journalist Alexandra Jonson has been extremely impressed:

Meanwhile, Real have struggled without talismanic forward Ronaldo, and SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete believes he bears much of the responsibility for their draws with Valencia and Levante:

His team-mates have to cope without him for one more match, so it will fall to the likes of Gareth Bale to step up in his place, particularly with Benzema also injured.

Bale hasn't enjoyed a vintage start to the season, though he was harshly jeered by some sections of Real's support on Wednesday despite putting in an effective showing against Apoel Nicosia, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

While he may never have appeared to truly settle in the Spanish capital, he has nevertheless contributed much during his time there:

On Sunday, he's likely to shoulder the burden of firing Real back to winning ways in what is likely to be a hard-fought contest.

It's vital Real do not lose any more ground to Barcelona this early in the title race. They're still capable of winning even without the likes Ronaldo, Benzema and Marcelo, but it will undoubtedly make their task all the more difficult.