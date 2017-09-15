NBA 2K18: Latest Preview Trailers, Pre-Order Info, Features and Modes

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

NBA 2K18 looks to reshape the sports video game landscape again when it hits store shelves on September 19.

Of course, the caveat of modern gaming is early access. Rather than waiting until next Tuesday, fans of the series can get their hands on the latest installment of the sports juggernaut as early as Friday by pre-ordering the game.

This early release access, dubbed Early Tip-Off, offers droves of bonuses on Friday across the various editions, from standard to legend and legend gold:

Longtime fans of the series and newcomers alike shouldn't have any qualms about pre-ordering given the offerings of this game—never mind the fact Kyrie Irving in a Boston Celtics jersey is draped on the cover and Shaquille O'Neal slams it home on the other two. Don't forget DeMar DeRozan on the Canadian edition.

A fresh cover representing the in-depth roster changes within the game is far from the only notable thing when talking about this year's new features and details.

Like Madden 18 and other sports games released this time of year, 2K Sports sits in that sweet spot of a console generation where the team can build on a stellar base while rounding out the features on top of it, focusing on improvements and accessibility as they go.

Case in point—MyGM: The Next Chapter. The new mode blurs the lines between MyCAREER and franchise mode in a way fans have dreamed about in the past. Users control a player who has been out of the game for years before getting a chance as a guy behind the scenes who makes the important decisions for a franchise.

It is a story-based franchise mode where users get a realistic look at the behind-the-scenes action put into free-agent signings, trades and other decisions.

NBA 2K18 senior producer Erick Boenisch posted on Facebook to describe the differences in game modes and reveal some of the challenges users will need to juggle in the story-based franchise mode.

"While MyCAREER focuses on your life as an NBA player out to achieve superstardom, MyGM: The Next Chapter aims to view the NBA world from the complete opposite perspective. Centered on you, the GM, you will need to navigate backroom scenarios while dealing with expectations from your owner, your staff, the press, other GMs and, of course, your players," Boenisch wrote.

As hinted, other proven game modes like MyGM and MyCAREER make a return with improvements. The latter even has one Big Baller addition worth noting thanks to Lavar Ball:

Long-term fans of the series might most care about the improvements to MyLEAGUE more than anything else, though.

MyLEAGUE is where many fans get the longevity out of these games each year. This year's offering won't be any different, not with one of the marquee improvements being the ability to throw 30 players in a league and shine the spotlight on new team relocations.

This year isn't overly about adding new features as it is refining the experience to keep the NBA 2K series the best sporting game out there. In this pursuit, this month's release features the 2017 NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

This means stretch provisions, roster minimums, exceptions and the new super-max contracts guys like Stephen Curry and James Harden signed. Don't forget stashing players overseas and trading rights themselves.

These sound like minor improvements, but anyone familiar with the ins-and-outs of NBA contracts, the leagues below the Association and trades themselves know they're anything but. Getting all of these moving parts to work across game modes is a big part of the authenticity that has placed the NBA 2K series on the pedestal it earned in the first place.

From the sounds of it, 2K Sports does a fine job of walking the line between adding depth like the above and accessibility as well. A new Analytics Tool is a big selling point for those who love the advanced numbers that tell deeper stories behind players and games these days:

But in the accessibility arena, 2K Sports added the ability to practice plays across multiple game modes with a user's team. Better sliders only further the notion the game intends to reach as many fans as possible.

With the depth going deeper than ever and 2K Sports implementing more requested features like a versatile story mode, NBA 2K18 looks to once again assume the sports-gaming throne. Fans who pre-order can find out if it does on Friday.