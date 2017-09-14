WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of Sept. 14

1 of 4

The flagship featured the continued domination of Braun Strowman, another verbal spat between John Cena and Roman Reigns, a hotly contested main event and a joyous revelation from the current intercontinental champion, as The Miz and Maryse announced their pregnancy.

Braun Strowman's Path of Rage Continues

On Monday's show, Braun Strowman laid waste to both John Cena and Brock Lesnar. It is rare that a Superstar is allowed to leave one of those men lying in a heap let alone both in the same night.

It was further evidence of WWE Creative's devotion to The Monster Among Men and his push as the most unstoppable force on the Raw roster.

Even though he did not beat Cena, he did leave him lying following a vicious powerslam on the ring steps that allowed him to stand tall over the most recognizable star in the company—a major feather in the proverbial cap of the surging big man.

Asuka Is Coming

The first vignette announcing the arrival of Asuka to the main roster aired during Raw, and it is difficult not to be excited about The Empress of Tomorrow's prospects on the red brand.

Absolutely dominant during her time in NXT, where she spent two years undefeated, the potential for engaging stories and matches against the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma, Sasha Banks and Bayley is enormous.

Arguably the best, most accomplished female worker in the company, it will be interesting to see if she can replicate the big match feel of so many of her NXT matches on Monday nights.

Tag Team Chaos

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Cesaro brawled early in Monday's broadcast, then met again in the night's main event.

Raw tag team champions Rollins and Ambrose recruited The Hardy Boyz as their partners for the marquee bout and eventually picked up the victory when Sheamus and Cesaro walked out on Anderson and Gallows, leaving them at a numbers disadvantage.

The emphasis on tag teams is a nice change of pace, even if it took putting the titles on Rollins and Ambrose to earn the division main event spotlight.

It should be interesting to see if a Fatal 4-Way match is ultimately booked for No Mercy or if WWE Creative sticks to the straight Rollins/Ambrose vs. Sheamus/Cesaro rematch.

Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Creative may not be working hard to develop Jason Jordan's character, but it is damn sure putting him in a position to be accepted as a wrestler.

Monday night, he went toe-to-toe with Reigns, and just as he had against Cena earlier, he nearly upset The Big Dog.

He may have ultimately lost, but his performance was strong enough for fans to continue building respect for his ring work.

Imagine if WWE Creative put any effort into developing him beyond "Kurt Angle's illegitimate son" and the further success he could enjoy as a result.