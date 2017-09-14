Manchester United Transfer News: Leander Dendoncker Latest, Red Devils Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Herman Van Holsbeeck, the director of football for Anderlecht, has revealed that reported Manchester United target Leander Dendoncker was keen to move on in the summer.

The midfielder is one of the star men in the Anderlecht setup and emerged through the club's academy to cement a place in the first team. Speaking with Sport/Foot Van Holsbeeck admitted Dendoncker wanted out and could leave the club at the end of the season (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness).

"Certain people in his entourage put pressure on me, on the club or on his agent, Christophe Henrotay," he said. "Today, we're prepared to pay him based on his status of key player and to work on his future transfer like we did for Youri [Tielemans]. In fact, we all have an interest in working together."

MB Media/Getty Images

Van Holsbeeck added that Dendoncker's early-season form suffered because of the transfer speculation surrounding him.

As Coast noted, both United and Everton have been linked with the player. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is said to be a big fan of the Belgium international, having sent scouts to Anderlecht games last term.

Journalist Kristof Terreur reported during the summer that the Belgian First Division A club wanted big money for the midfielder:

It's understandable they would rate Dendoncker so highly. The midfielder is an all-rounder, as he boasts limitless energy, an appetite for physical battles and the quality to distribute possession with a real purpose.

United have plenty of options in midfield in the form of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini. But Dendoncker has evidently caught Mourinho's eye, and based on Van Holsbeeck's latest comments, there is every chance the midfielder will be available in the summer of 2018.

Andreas Pereira Discusses Loan Move

fotopress/Getty Images

Andreas Pereira has said it was his decision to leave Manchester United to go on loan to Valencia for this season.

"It was difficult because they wanted me to stay in Manchester, but for me, individually and to improve, the options to play were here," he told Marca (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness). "In Valencia, I want to help, because at United I had little chance."

As Eaves noted, Mourinho has made it clear he was keen to keep Pereira at Old Trafford for the season. It's added there is a clause in the loan deal that would allow United to bring the 21-year-old back to Old Trafford.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes Pereira would have been given his chance if he had hung around at United for a little longer:

Nevertheless, it's easy to see things from the youngster's point of view, as he is at a point in his career when he will want to play regularly. A club like Valencia feels like a natural next step for Pereira too, having spent the previous season on loan at Granada.

If Pereira stars at the Mestalla and returns to Old Trafford as a more rounded footballer, then his decision would be vindicated. After all, even with Pogba injured, it still feels as though he's a long way from the United first team.