    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Pushed to Play Week 1, 'Optimism' He Plays vs. Lions

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 10-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday there is "much more optimism" New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after missing the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

    Rapoport also said OBJ wanted to play in Week 1 and pushed to do so:

    Beckham sprained his left ankle in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns due to a low hit from cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

    New York's offense was out of sync in Week 1, mustering just 233 yards in a 19-3 defeat.

    Although quarterback Eli Manning went 29-of-38, he finished with only 220 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

    The majority of Manning's passes were dump-offs to running backs and tight ends. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall finished with just one catch for 10 yards as the fill-in No. 1 in Beckham's absence.

    Beckham's impact speaks for itself.

    In three seasons, he is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he has never finished with fewer than 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns. He set a career high last season with 101 receptions.

    If Beckham returns, Marshall, Sterling Shepard and rookie tight end Evan Engram will be able to shift into complementary roles.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fantasy Week 1 Workload Watch

      Matt Camp
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Simms' Week 2 NFL Picks

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Using the End-of-Era Test on 2017's Vet Teams

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Murray Determined to 'Get After' the Playoffs

      Tyler Dunne
      via Bleacher Report