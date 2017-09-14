Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Pushed to Play Week 1, 'Optimism' He Plays vs. Lions

David Richard/Associated Press

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday there is "much more optimism" New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after missing the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Rapoport also said OBJ wanted to play in Week 1 and pushed to do so:

Beckham sprained his left ankle in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns due to a low hit from cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

New York's offense was out of sync in Week 1, mustering just 233 yards in a 19-3 defeat.

Although quarterback Eli Manning went 29-of-38, he finished with only 220 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The majority of Manning's passes were dump-offs to running backs and tight ends. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall finished with just one catch for 10 yards as the fill-in No. 1 in Beckham's absence.

Beckham's impact speaks for itself.

In three seasons, he is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he has never finished with fewer than 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns. He set a career high last season with 101 receptions.

If Beckham returns, Marshall, Sterling Shepard and rookie tight end Evan Engram will be able to shift into complementary roles.