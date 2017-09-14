Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Pushed to Play Week 1, 'Optimism' He Plays vs. Lions

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Pushed to Play Week 1, 'Optimism' He Plays vs. LionsSeptember 14, 2017
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday there is "much more optimism" New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after missing the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Rapoport also said OBJ wanted to play in Week 1 and pushed to do so:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Giants have much more optimism this week about the chances of seeing WR Odell Beckham on the field against the #Lions: https://t.co/akloSF1hVu2017-9-13 23:09:26
Beckham sprained his left ankle in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns due to a low hit from cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.
New York's offense was out of sync in Week 1, mustering just 233 yards in a 19-3 defeat.
Although quarterback Eli Manning went 29-of-38, he finished with only 220 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
The majority of Manning's passes were dump-offs to running backs and tight ends. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall finished with just one catch for 10 yards as the fill-in No. 1 in Beckham's absence.
Beckham's impact speaks for itself.
In three seasons, he is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he has never finished with fewer than 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns. He set a career high last season with 101 receptions.
If Beckham returns, Marshall, Sterling Shepard and rookie tight end Evan Engram will be able to shift into complementary roles.