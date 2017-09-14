    Barcelona Transfer News: Angel Di Maria Offer Revealed, Maxime Lopez Rumours

    Matt Jones
September 14, 2017

    Barcelona were reportedly willing to pay Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria a staggering annual salary of €10 million (£9 million) to bring him to the Camp Nou.

    That's according to Luis Rojo of Marca, who noted that manager Ernesto Valverde "viewed the former Real Madrid winger as the ideal player to compensate for Neymar's exit." However, a deal did not come off late in the window, meaning Di Maria remains at the Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future.

    If he'd arrived at the Catalan club and picked up the salary aforementioned, then only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would have been on a higher wage.

    Having lost Neymar to PSG for a world-record fee, Barcelona spent much of the summer scrambling around for options in the final third. While they drafted in Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, they were unable to bolster their attack further.

    Di Maria may have had concerns about his place in the PSG team after the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, too. Indeed, as noted by OptaJean, before his recent injury, it was clear the Argentina international was trying hard to make an impression:

    When he is at full flight, there aren't many more effective attacking players around than Di Maria; his pace, power and creativity make him so dangerous. However, since leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United in 2014, he's found it difficult to find consistency.

    Given the amount Barcelona would have potentially paid both PSG and Di Maria to get this one done, there aren't too many Cules who will lament missing out on the 29-year-old. Di Maria now faces a major fight for regular minutes at the Parc des Princes, until January at least.

            

    Real Madrid to Rival Barcelona for Maxime Lopez

    According to Sport, Real Madrid are ready to muscle in on Barcelona's pursuit of Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez.

    "He's a player like Andres Iniesta and Barcelona have been following him in the French league since last season," said the report, before noting that Madrid have developed a reputation for landing some of European football's brightest rising stars.

    Indeed, manager Zinedine Zidane currently has the likes of Marco Asensio, Theo Hernandez, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo on his books.

    Lopez is a footballer in a similar mould, having forced his way into the Marseille first team despite being just 19 years old.

    As these numbers from Squawka Football show, the youngster is happy to take responsibility, despite his tender years:

    Those traits—both mental and technical—are what Barcelona need in their squad. After all, the talent pushing for a starting spot from La Masia is scarce as things stand; Lopez has the potential to refresh the hub of this Barca team in years to come.

    When Real Madrid are involved in the chase for a player, any competitors won't rest easy. But from Lopez's perspective, another season at least at Marseille where he can continue to play football without pressure would surely be best for his development.

