Germany Replace Brazil at Top of Latest FIFA World Rankings

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany have usurped Brazil at the top of the latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings.

The new standings were revealed on Thursday, with the world champions jumping above the Selecao after the most recent round of FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying matches.

BBC Sport provided the top 10:

European champions Portugal have leapt up into third, replacing Argentina, who have dropped to fourth. Belgium, who confirmed their World Cup spot in those last international games, round off the top five.

As noted in an accompanying article from BBC Sport, England have slipped down into 15th overall, with Wales moving up five spots into 13th. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have earned their highest-ever position of 20th.

Mexico remain in 14th position, but the United States have dropped down two places into 28th spot.

Journalist Joe Crann detailed the biggest winner and loser from the September edition of the standings:

Following on from their Confederations Cup win in Russia over the summer, Germany have continued to build momentum under Joachim Low.

In Group C of the European section of World Cup qualifying, they have been imperious, winning all eight of their matches played so far. In the most recent round of fixtures, they battled to a 2-1 win in the Czech Republic before hammering Norway 6-0 in Stuttgart.

As noted by Squawka Football, Low has done a remarkable job with the team since taking over:

Brazil will be disappointed to have been knocked off top spot, though there's no doubt they are making progress ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Having already secured their spot at the tournament in March this year, they cruised to a 2-0 win over Ecuador and scrapped to a 1-1 draw in Colombia in their last two outings. Having struggled for direction in recent years, manager Tite has injected some enjoyment back into their play.

Bruno Zanardo/Getty Images

Journalist Fernando Duarte noted that in securing qualification early on, the manager has earned the team a chance to experiment ahead of the Russia showpiece:

Portugal may have moved up into third, but there's no guarantee of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. being involved in the World Cup. At the moment, they occupy the playoff spot in Group B and are three points behind leaders Switzerland.

As noted by James Gheerbrant of The Times, a scenario is developing that may see a few continental champions miss out on the World Cup:

Despite slipping down, England are almost certainly set to make it after a couple of wins over Malta and Slovakia. Wales, by contrast, currently occupy a playoff spot and find themselves just a point clear of Republic of Ireland.

While the rankings may not hold too much clout among fans of international football, you sense it'll give Low great satisfaction to see his team at the summit when the World Cup kicks off in 2018. It'll show that in the four years since their glory in Brazil, Germany have maintained impeccable standards ahead of their title defence.