Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Many questions were answered during the first week of the NFL season, but Week 2 marks when players will begin to prove whether they are legitimate fantasy commodities or merely a flash in the pan.

NFL teams as a whole will start to build a resume as well, and it will soon become apparent which offenses and defenses are either fantasy friendly or total albatrosses.

Getting off to a strong start in fantasy is key in terms of building a cushion and creating margin for error, so Week 2 is huge for owners regardless of how they fared in Week 1.

Ahead of the 2017 NFL regular season's second week, here is a rundown of fantasy positional rankings at each skill position, along with a closer look at some of the best and worst plays.

Quarterback

1. Tom Brady, NE (@NO)

2. Aaron Rodgers, GB (@ATL)

3. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. GB)

4. Drew Brees, NO (vs. NE)

5. Jameis Winston, TB (vs. CHI)

6. Derek Carr, OAK (vs. NYJ)

7. Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. MIA)

8. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. SF)

9. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. MIN)

10. Cam Newton, CAR (vs. BUF)

11. Marcus Mariota, TEN (@ JAC)

12. Kirk Cousins, WAS (@LAR)

13. Matthew Stafford, DET (@NYG)

14. Tyrod Taylor, BUF (@CAR)

15. Carson Palmer, ARI (@IND)

16. Alex Smith, KC (vs. PHI)

17. Joe Flacco, BAL (vs. CLE)

18. Carson Wentz, PHI (@ KC)

19. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ DEN)

20. Eli Manning, NYG (vs. DET)

QB Boom: Philip Rivers

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a Week 1 bye due to Hurricane Irma, and while that means they had an extra week to prepare for quarterback Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers, it could work against them as well.

The type of rust normally reserved for teams in Week 1 may still be present for the Dolphins, and they will have to work through it in a hostile environment against a team making its home debut in a new locale.

Rivers threw for three touchdowns in Week 1 against the vaunted Denver Broncos defense, and in Week 2 he will face a defense that allowed 30 passing touchdowns in 2016, which was a mark surpassed by just five teams.

With so many solid weapons at his disposal, including Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Hunter Henry, Rivers has the pieces in place to put together another big-time performance in Week 2.

QB Bust: Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was highly efficient in Week 1, as he threw for 268 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against a talented New York Giants defense.

The Cowboys offense clearly runs through Ezekiel Elliott and the running game, however, which caps the kind of numbers Prescott can put up on a weekly basis.

On top of that, Dallas will be on the road in Week 2 to face the Broncos, who arguably boast the best secondary in the NFL.

Since the Cowboys figure to play the ball-control game on the road and feature a heavy dose of Elliott, Prescott is best left on your fantasy bench provided you have another option.

Running Back

1. Le'Veon Bell, PIT (vs. MIN)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (@DEN)

3. LeSean McCoy, BUF (@CAR)

4. Melvin Gordon, LAC (vs. MIA)

5. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. PHI)

6. Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. WAS)

7. Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs. GB)

8. Leonard Fournette, JAC (vs. TEN)

9. Jay Ajayi, MIA (@LAC)

10. Marshawn Lynch, OAK (vs. NYJ)

11. Ty Montgomery, GB (@ATL)

12. Terrance West, BAL (vs. CLE)

13. Jordan Howard, CHI (@TB)

14. DeMarco Murray, TEN (@JAC)

15. Dalvin Cook, MIN (@PIT)

16. Jacquizz Rodgers, TB (vs. CHI)

17. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. BUF)

18. Carlos Hyde, SF (@SEA)

19. C.J. Anderson, DEN (vs. DAL)

20. Mike Gillislee, NE (@NO)

21. Isaiah Crowell, CLE (@BAL)

22. James White, NE (@NO)

23. Mark Ingram, NO (vs. NE)

24. Kerwynn Williams, ARI (@IND)

25. Theo Riddick, DET (@NYG)

26. Frank Gore, IND (vs. ARI)

27. Rob Kelley, WAS (@LAR)

28. Paul Perkins, NYG (vs. DET)

29. Bilal Powell, NYJ (@OAK)

30. Thomas Rawls, SEA (vs. SF)

31. Tarik Cohen, CHI (@TB)

32. Javorius Allen, BAL (vs. CLE)

33. Jonathan Stewart, CAR (vs. BUF)

34. Tevin Coleman, ATL (vs. GB)

35. Ameer Abdullah, DET (@NYG)

36. LeGarrette Blount, PHI (@KC)

37. Adrian Peterson, NO (vs. NE)

38. Darren Sproles, PHI (@KC)

39. Duke Johnson Jr., CLE (@BAL)

40. Shane Vereen, NYG (vs. DET)

RB Boom: Marshawn Lynch

Few were sure of what to expect from Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch after one year out of football, but he looked spry in Week 1, rushing for 76 yards on 18 carries, while catching one pass for 16 yards.

In Week 2, Lynch has a dream matchup against a New York Jets defense that was gashed by the Buffalo Bills last week to the tune of 190 rushing yards, which was the most allowed by any team.

Oakland has a high-octane passing attack led by quarterback Derek Carr that can hurt New York as well, but there should be plenty of opportunities for Lynch.

Assuming the Raiders are playing from ahead and running out the clock for much of the second half, Lynch should get a big workload with a good chance of eclipsing 100 yards.

RB Bust: Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson's move from the Minnesota Vikings to the New Orleans Saints was one of the NFL's biggest offseason storylines, and the future Hall of Famer got off to an inauspicious start in Week 1.

Peterson rushed for 18 yards on six carries against his old team and wasn't much of a factor in a game that Minnesota largely dominated.

Some may be compelled to start Peterson in Week 2 against the New England Patriots since the Pats gave up 185 yards on the ground in Week 1 and surrendered a ridiculous 6.9 yards per carry.

New England should be motivated and could put up a big number on New Orleans' porous defense, though, which means the Saints will often be in passing situations and leaning more heavily on Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara than Peterson.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, PIT (vs. MIN)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. GB)

3. Brandin Cooks, NE (@NO)

4. Jordy Nelson, GB (@ATL)

5. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CHI)

6. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG (vs. DET)

7. Amari Cooper, OAK (vs. NYJ)

8. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. NE)

9. Doug Baldwin, SEA (vs. SF)

10. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIA)

11. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (@IND)

12. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. PHI)

13. Demaryius Thomas, DEN (vs. DAL)

14. Terrelle Pryor Sr., WAS (@LAR)

15. Davante Adams, GB (@ATL)

16. Michael Crabtree, OAK (vs. NYJ)

17. Stefon Diggs, MIN (@PIT)

18. Kelvin Benjamin, CAR (vs. BUF)

19. Golden Tate, DET (@NYG)

20. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN (vs. DAL)

21. Sammy Watkins, LAR (vs. WAS)

22. DeSean Jackson, TB (vs. CHI)

23. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (@KC)

24. DeVante Parker, MIA (@LAC)

25. Dez Bryant, DAL (@DEN)

26. Adam Thielen, MIN (@PIT)

27. Jarvis Landry, MIA (@LAC)

28. T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. ARI)

29. Jamison Crowder, WAS (@LAR)

30. Pierre Garcon, SF (@SEA)

31. Martavis Bryant, PIT (vs. MIN)

32. Danny Amendola, NE (@NO)

33. Jeremy Maclin, BAL (vs. CLE)

34. Brandon Marshall, NYG (vs. DET)

35. Marqise Lee, JAC (vs. TEN)

36. Randall Cobb, GB (@ATL)

37. Rishard Matthews, TEN (@JAC)

38. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. WAS)

39. Chris Hogan, NE (@NO)

40. Mike Wallace, BAL (vs. CLE)

WR Boom: Brandin Cooks

The Patriots offense was out of sync in a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks looked like quarterback Tom Brady's most dangerous and explosive weapon by far with three catches for 88 yards.

In Week 2, he will head back to New Orleans to face his old team, and one can only assume there will be added motivation to perform well against the team that traded him.

On top of that, the Saints gave up 341 passing yards and three touchdowns to quarterback Sam Bradford and the Vikings offense in Week 1.

New Orleans made the Vikings look like the Patriots in Week 1, and the odds of it righting the ship defensively against the actual Patriots in Week 2 aren't especially good.

WR Bust: T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is one of the NFL's most explosive and talented pass-catchers, but he is a shell of his usual self without quarterback Andrew Luck throwing him the ball.

With Luck out again in Week 2, Hilton will be targeted by either Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett against the Arizona Cardinals.

That didn't go well for Hilton in Week 1, as he made just three grabs for 57 yards despite Indianapolis trailing for essentially the entire game.

To make matters worse, Hilton may be shadowed by Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, which means the Colts' quarterbacks may not even bother looking his way on most occasions in Week 2.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE (@NO)

2. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. PHI)

3. Greg Olsen, CAR (vs. BUF)

4. Jimmy Graham, SEA (vs. SF)

5. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (@PIT)

6. Jordan Reed, WAS (@LAR)

7. Zach Ertz, PHI (@KC)

8. Charles Clay, BUF (@CAR)

9. Coby Fleener, NO (vs. NE)

10. Delanie Walker, TEN (@JAC)

11. Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. GB)

12. Martellus Bennett, GB (@ATL)

13. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. MIA)

14. Zach Miller, CHI (@TB)

15. Jason Witten, DAL (@DEN)

16. Jared Cook, OAK (vs. NYJ)

17. Eric Ebron, DET (@NYG)

18. Cameron Brate, TB (vs. CHI)

19. Jack Doyle, IND (vs. ARI)

20. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. DET)

TE Boom: Coby Fleener

Tight end Coby Fleener's first year with the Saints was something of a disappointment, but his second year got off to a much better start in Week 1, as he reeled in five of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.

The Saints figure to be throwing early and often against New England in Week 2, and that could pay big statistical dividends considering the Patriots allowed 352 yards and four touchdowns through the air in Week 1.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is Saints quarterback Drew Brees' top option in the passing game, but with No. 2 wideout Willie Snead suspended for the first three weeks of the season, Fleener is in a position where he can be the second choice behind Thomas.

Tight end tends to be a crap shoot in fantasy from week to week aside from the elite options, but all the pieces are in place for Fleener to deliver in a big showing in Week 2.

TE Bust: Eric Ebron

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1, but he was primarily focused on utilizing wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay.

In fact, Stafford targeted tight end Eric Ebron just three times, and the athletic pass-catcher finished the game with two grabs for nine yards.

Detroit will have a challenge on its hands in Week 2 against the Giants' stout defense, which is a matchup that didn't work out particularly well for Ebron last season.

The G-Men held him in check to tune of four receptions for 36 yards, and with Stafford seemingly having so much confidence in his receiving corps, Ebron may not get many opportunities to produce this week.