Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Could Make Manchester United Return in November

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impressive rehabilitation from his cruciate ligament injury could reportedly see him return to action for Manchester United by early November.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, fears the injury Ibrahimovic, 35, sustained in the UEFA Europa League back in April could end his career have proved unfounded, and his recovery is expected to be completed "way ahead of schedule."

Delaney added the Swedish striker has responded very well to treatment and could be available in less than two months' time.

United's November fixtures are against Chelsea (Nov. 5), Newcastle United (Nov. 18), Basel (Nov. 22), Brighton & Hove Albion (Nov. 25) and Watford (Nov. 28).

With the packed Christmas period on the horizon it could be the perfect time for Ibrahimovic to return to match action and regain some sharpness.

Unlike last season Zlatan will have to fight for his place in the United first team as summer signing Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running at Old Trafford, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

The Belgian is fast making the No. 9 spot his own under manager Jose Mourinho, but Ibrahimovic will provide ideal cover and competition for the former Everton man when he returns.

Due to his injury, the former Ajax, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star was initially released by United after his one-year contract with United expired.

However, the club re-signed him on another year-long deal in August, with Mourinho insisting he deserved the opportunity after netting 28 goals in 46 appearances last term before picking up his injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League last eight, per BBC Sport.

Ibrahimovic's return will likely be welcomed by all involved at United as his experience and uncanny goalscoring ability could prove valuable as the Red Devils campaign for silverware in 2017-18.