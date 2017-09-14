Kenny Dalglish Thanks Neymar, Nasser Al-Khelaifi After PSG Shirt Donation

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish has thanked Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar after he donated a jersey to the Marina Dalglish Appeal.

The shirt in question was worn by Neymar on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League against Celtic, one of Dalglish's former clubs. The Brazilian netted the first goal in a 5-0 win for the Ligue 1 side.

After the match Neymar confirmed he'd donated the shirt on Twitter, and the former Liverpool manager responded with his own message of thanks to the footballer and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi:

As reported by Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, there was criticism of Neymar initially when he appeared to decline a request from Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston to swap shirts at the final whistle; the pair had been involved in a few fiery exchanges during the match.

"The former Barcelona man had been accused of not handing over his top to Ralston because of the clash," noted Mokbel. "But the South American was merely sticking to his agreement with the charity."

As noted below, since making the world-record switch to Paris from Barcelona this summer, Neymar has been in sensational form:

The match-worn jersey is poised to be auctioned off at an upcoming event to raise money for the charity.

The Marina Dalglish Appeal was established by the Dalglish family in 2005. According to its website the charity aims "to do something to help after Marina was successfully treated for breast cancer in 2003." The charity's primary objective is to "make a difference."