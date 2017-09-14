    Manchester United Transfer News: Mesut Ozil 'Keen' for Jose Mourinho Reunion

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on September 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Mesut Ozil reportedly has no interest in remaining at Arsenal when his contract expires next summer and is keen to reunite with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. 

    According to Sport Bild (via the Manchester Evening News' Charlotte Duncker), Ozil, who played under Mourinho when he was in charge at Real Madrid, could join United for free at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

    The 28-year-old Germany international was the subject of much speculation throughout last season, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently revealed that rather than being close to finally tying down Ozil to new terms, contract talks have slowed, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

    It is becoming increasingly likely Ozil will depart the Emirates Stadium in 2018, and a reunion with Mourinho is reportedly high on his agenda.

    Real Madrid's new German midfielder Mesut Ozil (R) and coach Jose Mourinho attend a training session at the Real Madrid sport city in Madrid on August 19, 2010. Germany star Mesut Ozil has quit the Bundesliga and Werder Bremen to sign a contract with Span
    AFP/Getty Images

    He played under the Portuguese at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey—he provided 47 assists and scored 19 goals in 103 league appearances while playing for Mourinho, per WhoScored.com.

    The former Inter Milan, FC Porto and Chelsea boss has heaped praise on Ozil in the past, labelling him "unique" when in charge in Madrid, per Sid Lowe in the Guardian.

    However, it is not clear where Ozil would fit in Mourinho's attack at Old Trafford, especially as the German has had mixed fortunes in the Premier League since moving to Arsenal in 2013.

    Only in the 2015-16 season, when he finished the domestic league campaign, returning six goals and 19 assists, can Ozil said to have hit his best form in England.

    Otherwise, he has regularly shown flashes of brilliance but been inconsistent.

    There is no guarantee he would start ahead of the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Juan Mata at Old Trafford.

