Manchester United Transfer News: Mesut Ozil 'Keen' for Jose Mourinho Reunion

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil reportedly has no interest in remaining at Arsenal when his contract expires next summer and is keen to reunite with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

According to Sport Bild (via the Manchester Evening News' Charlotte Duncker), Ozil, who played under Mourinho when he was in charge at Real Madrid, could join United for free at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old Germany international was the subject of much speculation throughout last season, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently revealed that rather than being close to finally tying down Ozil to new terms, contract talks have slowed, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

It is becoming increasingly likely Ozil will depart the Emirates Stadium in 2018, and a reunion with Mourinho is reportedly high on his agenda.

AFP/Getty Images

He played under the Portuguese at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey—he provided 47 assists and scored 19 goals in 103 league appearances while playing for Mourinho, per WhoScored.com.

The former Inter Milan, FC Porto and Chelsea boss has heaped praise on Ozil in the past, labelling him "unique" when in charge in Madrid, per Sid Lowe in the Guardian.

However, it is not clear where Ozil would fit in Mourinho's attack at Old Trafford, especially as the German has had mixed fortunes in the Premier League since moving to Arsenal in 2013.

Only in the 2015-16 season, when he finished the domestic league campaign, returning six goals and 19 assists, can Ozil said to have hit his best form in England.

Otherwise, he has regularly shown flashes of brilliance but been inconsistent.

There is no guarantee he would start ahead of the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Juan Mata at Old Trafford.