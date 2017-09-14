Tottenham Transfer News: Agents 'Scramble' over Dele Alli Amid Latest Rumours

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is reportedly the subject of a "scramble" by football's two most powerful agents, Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola.

According to Matt Hughes in the Times, the pair, who have previously "shown little interest" in signing English players, have both approached Alli's adoptive family after the playmaker parted from his former agent, Rob Segal, last month.

Hughes added that should Alli, 21, sign with either Mendes or Raiola, speculation would increase about a potential move for the England international to La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona given the duo's "impeccable connections."

Mendes and Raiola have, in recent years, become almost as famous as the respective stable of players they represent.

Dutchman Raiola brokered Paul Pogba's then-world-record move back to Manchester United from Juventus for £89 million last summer and pocketed £41 million in the process, per Tom Bodell in The Sun.



VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

He also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, Mendes has been increasing his influence over European football for more than a decade and has Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as a client, along with David De Gea, Angel Di Maria, James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, per Miguel Delaney on ESPN.co.uk.

Almost all of Mendes and Raiola's biggest clients have been involved in, or linked with, huge moves in recent years.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, though, it may not be the best thing as it would put the young midfielder's future in north London in doubt.

Alli has already been linked with a move to Real after two impressive seasons with Spurs, per Mark Critchley in The Independent.

Per Hughes, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not even consider selling Alli until the summer of 2019, after Spurs have spent at least one season at their new stadium.

But, if Alli signs with either Raiola or Mendes, the prospect of him remaining at Tottenham in the long term—especially if they fail to win the Premier League soon—will be greatly diminished.