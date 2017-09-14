    Tottenham Transfer News: Agents 'Scramble' over Dele Alli Amid Latest Rumours

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2017

    ENFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur in action during a Tottenham Hotspur training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Borussia Dortmund at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on September 12, 2017 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli is reportedly the subject of a "scramble" by football's two most powerful agents, Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola.

    According to Matt Hughes in the Times, the pair, who have previously "shown little interest" in signing English players, have both approached Alli's adoptive family after the playmaker parted from his former agent, Rob Segal, last month.

    Hughes added that should Alli, 21, sign with either Mendes or Raiola, speculation would increase about a potential move for the England international to La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona given the duo's "impeccable connections."

    Mendes and Raiola have, in recent years, become almost as famous as the respective stable of players they represent.

    Dutchman Raiola brokered Paul Pogba's then-world-record move back to Manchester United from Juventus for £89 million last summer and pocketed £41 million in the process, per Tom Bodell in The Sun.

    Italian-born Dutch football agent Mino Raiola speaks to journalists on September 2, 2016 during presentation of Nice's football club new signings at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France. / AFP / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    He also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Romelu Lukaku.

    Meanwhile, Mendes has been increasing his influence over European football for more than a decade and has Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as a client, along with David De Gea, Angel Di Maria, James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, per Miguel Delaney on ESPN.co.uk.

    Almost all of Mendes and Raiola's biggest clients have been involved in, or linked with, huge moves in recent years.

    As far as Tottenham are concerned, though, it may not be the best thing as it would put the young midfielder's future in north London in doubt.

    Alli has already been linked with a move to Real after two impressive seasons with Spurs, per Mark Critchley in The Independent.

    Per Hughes, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not even consider selling Alli until the summer of 2019, after Spurs have spent at least one season at their new stadium.

    But, if Alli signs with either Raiola or Mendes, the prospect of him remaining at Tottenham in the long term—especially if they fail to win the Premier League soon—will be greatly diminished. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Alderweireld: 'Tottenham Played Like Adults, Not Children'

      David Hytner
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zlatan Will Be Back 'Way Ahead of Schedule'

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal's Wilshere Wanted by Palace Boss Hodgson

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      George Best's Legacy Still Lives on at Man Utd

      Paul Ansorge
      via Bleacher Report