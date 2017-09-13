Jemele Hill Comments on Controversy Surrounding Her Donald Trump Remarks

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

ESPN's Jemele Hill issued a statement Wednesday regarding the controversy of her calling President Donald Trump a "white supremacist," saying the comments represent her "personal beliefs" but not that of the network.

"My comments on Twitter reflect my personal beliefs," Hill tweeted. "My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional."

ESPN also released a statement in response, saying it accepts Hill's apology.

"Jemele has a right to her personal opinions, but not to publicly share them on a platform that implies that she was in any way speaking on behalf of ESPN," the network said, per John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. "She has acknowledged that her tweets crossed that line and has apologized for doing so. We accept her apology."

In a series of tweets sent out Monday, Hill called the sitting president a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."

"Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime," Hill tweeted. "His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to Hill's comments earlier Wednesday, calling the comments a "fireable offense" in her briefing.