Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Some fantasy football owners received a harsh lesson coming out of Week 1—fantasy "stars" change by the year.

So it goes when new faces like Kareem Hunt and even Sam Bradford explode onto the scene after big performances during a week where names like Tom Brady took a nosedive and make owners regret their draft decisions already.

Which isn't to say Brady will remain on the downswing all year. But pre-draft projections can't nail down every breakout and regression candidate, which is what makes the waiver-wire and lineup decisions so critical over the first few weeks of a season.

Below, let's compare some of the week's top matchups before diving into start/sit decisions.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Tom Brady (@NO) vs. Aaron Rodgers (@ATL) Aaron Rodgers Jameis Winston (CHI) vs. Carson Palmer (@IND) Jameis Winston Derek Carr (NYJ) vs. Russell Wilson (SF) Derek Carr Matt Ryan (GB) vs. Matthew Stafford (@NYG) Matt Ryan Kirk Cousins (@LAR) vs. Carson Wentz (@KC) Carson Wentz Author's opinion

Star to Know: Derek Carr (NYJ)

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Other than rolling the dice again on Brady or getting Aaron Rodgers in those lineups for a shootout with the Atlanta Falcons, owners need to be well aware of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr hit on a smooth 18.68 points in Week 1 on the road against the Tennessee Titans after throwing for 262 yards and two scores.

So much for a hangover after last year's untimely injury, right?

This is business as usual for a guy who continues to emerge as one of the league's best and leans on a top-tier tandem of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Now he gets the New York Jets, a team that managed to give up two passing scores to Tyrod Taylor in Week 1.

Star to Sit: Kirk Cousins (at LAR)

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It's too early to suggest owners jump ship on a player completely.

But Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins is a big problem. Those in the know have pointed out he might struggle this season after losing both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. Those fears came true against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, where he only hit 11.6 points via 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The situation only gets worse on paper in Week 2, where Washington has to travel across the country to take on Aaron Donald and the upstart Los Angeles Rams. Those Rams just feasted on Scott Tolzien, which isn't saying much, but the talent and home advantage are there.

Cousins might turn it around as he gets on the same page with Terrelle Pryor, but he isn't starter material this week.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Ezekiel Elliott (@DEN) vs. Kareem Hunt (PHI) Ezekiel Elliott Jay Ajayi (@LAC) vs. Ty Montgomery (@ATL) Jay Ajayi Lamar Miller (@CIN) vs. Marshawn Lynch (NYJ) Marshawn Lynch Leonard Fournette (TEN) vs. Dalvin Cook (@PHI) Leonard Fournette LeSean McCoy (@CAR) vs. Jordan Howard (@TB) Jordan Howard Author's opinion

Star to Know: Jay Ajayi (at LAC)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Remember Jay Ajayi?

The Miami Dolphins had a breakout star on their hands a year ago and so did fantasy owners, who feasted on his 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns on a 4.9-yard-per-carry average.

After a bye due to inclement weather, Ajayi is all systems go for a Week 2 encounter with the Los Angeles Chargers that just coughed up 81 yards to C.J. Anderson and a year ago found a way to surrender 20 rushing scores.

On the road, the Dolphins will likely look to prioritize the rush and keep Philip Rivers off the field. For a workhorse like Ajayi, opportunities absolutely still equal production.

Star to Sit: Terrance West (CLE)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fantasy owners clearly wanted to believe in Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West.

And for one week, the man with an average draft position of 12.6 (12th round, sixth pick) fulfilled what owners needed, tallying 14 fantasy points via 80 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

The good vibes end in Week 2.

The Ravens just lost Danny Woodhead to injury, meaning the coaches will lean more on Buck Allen thanks to his skills as a receiver. That leaves West with the gritty work against the Cleveland Browns, a team that just held Le'Veon Bell to 32 yards on 10 attempts.

In a guaranteed low-scoring affair, West won't be doing much.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict Doug Baldwin (SF) vs. Amari Cooper (NYJ) Doug Baldwin Keenan Allen (MIA) vs. Stefon Diggs (@PIT) Stefon Diggs Antonio Brown (MIN) vs. Odell Beckham (DET) Odell Beckham Brandin Cooks (@NO) vs. Sammy Watkins (WAS) Brandin Cooks Golden Tate (@NYG) vs. Mike Evans (CHI) Mike Evans Author's opinion

Star to Know: Brandin Cooks (at NO)

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Ready for the revenge game?

As silly as the notion can be, New England Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks should have a big day against the New Orleans Saints in front of his former home crowd.

Cooks only posted 8.8 points in Week 1 while Brady struggled, but he did receive a healthy seven targets. That's the important takeaway there, as Brady isn't going to have those Week 1 problems all year long—and especially not against the Saints defense.

Those Saints looked like the usual Saints at the Minnesota Vikings, coughing up 93 yards and two touchdowns to Stefon Diggs and 157 yards on nine catches to fellow wideout Adam Thielen. Cooks might not hit such lofty numbers, but we know he's capable of producing such a day while getting fed almost 10 targets.

Star to Sit: Demaryius Thomas (DAL)

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

While a big name, Demaryius Thomas continues to struggle due to the quarterback situation in Denver.

In Week 1, Thomas saw a strong eight targets and hauled in five for 67 yards, placing him at all of 6.7 points.

The good news? Thomas doesn't appear to be suffering from a preseason injury at all. The bad is the offense around him and a Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Those Cowboys just held the New York Giants wideouts (minus Odell Beckham) in check, including limiting Sterling Shepard to 44 yards on seven catches. Thomas doesn't have an Eli Manning by any means, so his owners can expect another slow day at the office.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Rob Gronkowski (@NO) vs.Greg Olsen (BUF) Rob Gronkowski Jimmy Graham (SF) vs. Jordan Reed (@LAR) Jimmy Graham Travis Kelce (PHI) vs. Cameron Brate (CHI) Travis Kelce Charles Clay (@CAR) vs. Evan Engram (DET) Charles Clay Delanie Walker (@JAX) vs. Zach Ertz (@KC) Zach Ertz Author's opinion

Star to Know: Zach Ertz (at KC)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was a pleasant surprise a week ago, posting 9.3 points against Washington while tying for the team lead with eight targets.

Ertz might just go higher than that in Week 2 while visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles figure to make him a massive part of the game plan against a Chiefs team that just lost Eric Berry for the year. Or in other words, the guy on that defense responsible for containing opposing tight ends.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has looked good, so exploiting the hole in the Kansas City defense via Ertz should be one of the week's easier calls.

Star to Sit: Jordan Reed (LAR)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If Cousins is a notable sit, so is star tight end Jordan Reed.

The oft-injured Reed has carried a toe injury into this season, but he responded in Week 1 against the Eagles by turning eight targets into five catches for 36 yards.

While there is always touchdown potential with Reed, the strong linebacker and defensive backfield units of the Rams make it unlikely.

Los Angeles ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed to tight ends. The real story, though, is Reed's constant battle with injuries and a terrible matchup against talented individual Rams defenders.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.