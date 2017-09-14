Taya Valkyrie Talks GFW Impact Wrestling, WWE Mae Young Classic & More

Photo courtesy of GFW.

In an age when women's wrestling is at the forefront of the sport, Taya Valkyrie is carving a path for herself through hard work, charisma and elite in-ring talent.

After spending five years climbing the ranks in Mexico with AAA and other independent companies, Valkyrie started working with Lucha Underground in 2016 and Global Force Wrestling in September, exposing her to a whole new audience in the United States.

In a recent interview promoting Impact on Pop TV every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, Valkyrie spoke to Ring Rust Radio about her decision to sign with GFW, her path in the business and her thoughts on the WWE Mae Young Classic and the women's revolution.

On the September 7 episode of Impact, Valkyrie made her GFW debut with a grand entrance and an attack on former Knockouts champion Rosemary. With a larger audience than ever before, she is ready to cement her place as a top star in the wrestling business.

When asked about the decision to sign with GFW, Valkyrie spoke about her excitement level.

"It was really an exciting thing to be asked to be a part of it," she said. "I am really happy and excited to see what happens. It's a different opportunity, it's a different demographic than the lucha libre crowd, and I get to wrestle some girls that I've never worked with before. It's a new challenge for me, so I'm very excited."

With an elaborate entrance that makes her feel and look like an evil Elsa from the movie Frozen, Valkyrie's debut had wrestling fans buzzing. In addition, she also has a comfort level with GFW, as her fiancee, Johnny Impact, recently debuted with the company.

While many wrestling fans would love to see Johnny team up with Valkyrie on Impact, Taya is ready to make a statement on her own. After so much previous success, the sky is the limit for Valkyrie if GFW uses her properly.

"I'm excited to see and show that I can be on my own and hold my own by myself," she said. "So it's different and challenging. You never know what the future will hold as far as John and I working together or in a group, but for now I'm really excited for Taya Valkyrie and proving that I can do it about myself."

The challenge of going out on her own is a heavy burden, but Valkyrie has proved time and time again that she is ready. Whether it's stealing the show on Lucha Underground or making an instant impact with GFW, she has made a major statement to American wrestling fans in a short time.

Valkyrie is also hitting her stride at the perfect time. With the rise in women's wrestling's popularity, talented performers from all over the world have more opportunities than ever before.

Valkyrie is taking every chance in front of her and running with it.

When asked about her thoughts on the landscape of women in wrestling, Valkyrie spoke about the Mae Young Classic and the strides women wrestlers have made in recent years.

"Women, we main-event now—we are not the arm candy," Valkyrie said. "We are the ones breaking down barriers, breaking the rules, and I think the Mae Young Classic is just another part of that. I'm just happy that more eyeballs and people are seeing what women's wrestling is and taking it seriously and not viewing it as a joke."

The path hasn't been easy for Valkyrie, but she has learned a lot about the business and herself during her time in wrestling, and the future looks bright as she gains more mainstream notoriety.

Valkyrie was dominant in Lucha Underground, and Impact is the perfect spot for her to spread her wings and show what she is capable of accomplishing. With a memorable entrance that will have instantly got people's attention, she will be able to draw in new fans by backing it up in the ring and on the mic.

The Knockouts division was put on notice with her debut, and the excitement level for potential matches against Rosemary, Gail Kim and the rest of the talented women on the roster make her signing with GFW a major coup for the company.

For those who haven't jumped on the Taya Valkyrie hype train, you had better get on before she wins the GFW Knockouts Championship and there is no more room.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).