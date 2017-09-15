Ranking Each MLB Wild-Card Contender's Chances in a 1-Game Do-or-Die Playoff

0 of 7

Say what you will about MLB's wild-card play-in game. Just don't say it's not exciting.

Sure, there's an inherent contradiction in boiling a 162-game season down to a one-and-done death match. Maybe it's capricious; perhaps it's unfair.

But, boy, does it offer must-watch drama.

As we barrel toward mid-September, let's rank the realistic wild-card contenders in both leagues based on their chances of surviving the do-or-die showdown, should they be fortunate enough to get there.

To be clear: This isn't a ranking of who was the best team from April to autumn, but rather who boasts the stud ace, bullpen depth, health, experience and offensive firepower to win a single contest when it matters most.

One other note: For our purposes, we're defining wild-card contenders as non-first-place squads that have at least a 10 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs' calculation, which leaves us with seven hopefuls.