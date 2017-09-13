Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Fight Rebooked for UFC 216

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ray Borg will get a chance at Demetrious Johnson after all.

The UFC announced Wednesday the two will fight at UFC 216 in Las Vegas on Oct. 7. This comes after Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported Friday the main card bout between the two fighters for UFC 215 in Edmonton, Canada, was cancelled because of Borg's illness.

Borg "was deemed unfit to fight by UFC doctors," Helwani wrote.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com noted an interim lightweight fight between Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson was initially announced as the headliner for UFC 216. It's unclear if Johnson-Borg will now be the main event.

Johnson will be going for history in the upcoming bout.

Johnson—who last fought on April 15 when he defeated Wilson Reis by submission—tied Anderson Silva's record by defending his flyweight title for a 10th consecutive time. Borg defeated Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11 last time he was in the Octagon.