WWE No Mercy 2017: Booking Decisions That Must Be Made at PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Since SummerSlam, the Raw brand has done an excellent job of building toward its next exclusive event, WWE No Mercy 2017 on Sept. 24. Most of the matches have the potential to be blockbusters, especially the two main events.

It's almost as if WrestleMania 34 will be coming early, with Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman and John Cena vs. Roman Reigns taking place on the same show. Whether they will deliver remains to be seen, but WWE has captured the attention of fans with how heavily both bouts have been hyped in recent weeks.

On the undercard, Alexa Bliss will have the odds stacked against her when she defends the Raw Women's Championship against Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Emma in a Fatal 4-Way match. Meanwhile, Enzo Amore will vie for the Cruiserweight Championship and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line for the first time.

With such a stacked card, No Mercy's goal should be to maintain the momentum the Monday night program has had going of late. SummerSlam had its fair share of flaws and fluky finishes, so WWE should look to right those wrongs at this upcoming event.

Let's look at the booking decisions WWE must make at No Mercy.