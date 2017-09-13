Kerwynn Williams Named Cardinals Starting RB After David Johnson Injury

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians named Kerwynn Williams his starting running back Wednesday after David Johnson suffered a wrist injury in their season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions.

Arians told reporters Andre Ellington will be Williams' backup and newly re-signed Chris Johnson will also get carries as their third-string back.

David Johnson, who broke out last season as one of the best all-around backs in the sport, went down with a wrist injury that's expected to keep him out at least two months. The Cardinals placed him on injured reserve and brought back Chris Johnson—who was released as part of 53-man roster cuts—on Tuesday.