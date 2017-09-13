    Aaron Donald Returns to Rams Practice for 1st Time Since Ending Holdout

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    Jun 14, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) at minicamp at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Rams are going to get more dangerous on defense with All-Pro Aaron Donald returning to the practice field on Wednesday.

    Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times tweeted a picture of Donald on the field in his Rams gear for the first time since ending his holdout on Sept. 9:

    Donald missed all of training camp and the preseason while he was holding out for a new contract. The 26-year-old is scheduled to make $1.8 million this season and $6.892 million in 2018 over the final two years of his rookie contract, per Spotrac.

    Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Donald would have been fined one game check if he continued his holdout into Week 1.

    He could have been fined "somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.4 million" for sitting out training camp and the preseason, but Gonzalez noted ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team chose to waive the penalties.

    The Rams held Donald out of their first game against the Indianapolis Colts due to his prolonged absence, though they didn't miss him in a 46-9 win. He's listed as the starting defensive tackle on the team's official depth chart heading into Sunday's Week 2 home game against the Washington Redskins

