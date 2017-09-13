WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 13

2 of 4

After a confrontation inside the WWE Performance Center last week, Johnny Gargano looked to silence the arrogant Riddick Moss in singles competition Wednesday night. The presence of Tino Sabbatelli would hover over the match like a dark cloud.

Moss worked the arm early and proceeded to use his size and strength to keep Gargano grounded and at a disadvantage. He pounded away in the corner and appeared to be well in control of the bout.

Until Gargano fired up and fought back.

A suicide dive to Moss ignited the comeback and a slick counter led to the Gargano Escape, but the heel made it to the ropes to necessitate the break.

Momentarily stunned that the finisher did not work, Gargano left himself open to a big fall-away slam. He recovered, though, and delivered a slingshot spear to score the victory.

Result

Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss.

Grade

B+

Analysis

The story of Johnny Gargano has been one of the more engaging in NXT.

Betrayed by his partner, he is consistently faced with doubts about his own abilities and stunned when things do not go the way he expected. It happened at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, and it cost him on that night.

It nearly did again here. Instead, he fought back, caught Moss with his spear finisher and scored the quality win.

How he continues to adjust and grow as a singles wrestler without the safety net of a tag team partner will be a staple of NXT television.