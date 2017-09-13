Marlins-Brewers Series Relocated to Milwaukee Due to Hurricane Irma

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

With the state of Florida still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Irma last weekend, the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins have relocated their three-game series starting Friday to Miller Park.

Marlins president David Samson issued a statement on the decision to move the series from Miami to Milwaukee, via Jessica Blaylock of Fox Sports Florida:

Per George Richards and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Marlins Park did sustain damage to "about six percent of the ballpark’s roof membrane" that will be replaced as soon as the team's season ends.

An image of the damaged roof at Marlins Park was captured by Beto Glez on Twitter:

The Marlins are currently playing a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. They have been on the road since last Thursday, playing a series against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

After this weekend's series against the Brewers, the Marlins have six more home games remaining this season. They host the New York Mets from Sept. 18-20 and the Braves to end the year from Sept. 28-Oct. 1.