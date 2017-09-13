Sarah Sanders Calls Jemele Hill's Donald Trump Comments 'Fireable Offense'

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said ESPN's Jemele Hill committed a "fireable offense" when she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist.

CNN shared Sanders' comments:

Hill tweeted Monday that President Trump "is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists." She also said he's "the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime" and that his ascension to the presidency resulted in part from white supremacy.

ESPN issued a statement Tuesday about Hill's tweets: "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

Hill continued her duties alongside Michael Smith during Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.