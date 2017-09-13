Ronald Darby out 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby confirmed he expects to return in four to six weeks after suffering a dislocated ankle in his team's Week 1 victory over the Washington Redskins, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reported Wednesday.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported Monday that Darby wouldn't require surgery to repair the ankle and was likely to miss at least a month.

Eagles fans likely expected the worst when they saw Darby get carted off the field Sunday with an air cast on his right leg. Philly.com's Paul Domowitch wrote that Darby missing the rest of the 2017 season was a possibility depending on the results of his MRI. Instead, he may be back before the second half of the year.

The 23-year-old is in his first season with the Eagles after Philadelphia acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles further bolstered their secondary depth by selecting Rasul Douglas in the third round of the 2017 draft. Douglas had 70 total tackles and eight interceptions in his final year with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

"He's put himself in a good position," head coach Doug Pederson said of the rookie cornerback, per Eagles Wire's David Hennessey. "I thought he came out of camp better than—he improved from OTAs into training camp, he improved. So, [we've] got a lot of confidence in him if that's the direction we go on defense."

Douglas was inactive in Week 1, but Darby's injury could open the door for him to become a key player in Philadelphia's defense.