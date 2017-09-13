Mookie Betts 1st Player in Red Sox History with 20-20 in Back-to-Back Seasons

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and two runs scored Tuesday evening against the Oakland Athletics.

Betts' two round-trippers gave him 21 for the season, making him the first player in team history with back-to-back seasons with both 20 homers and 20 stolen bases, per Sportsnet Stats.

Betts nearly reached the 30-30 club last season, falling four steals short of reaching the elusive plateau. He did, however, post his best campaign of his career, reaching 100 RBI for the first time in his career and earning his first All-Star nomination.

Although Betts is unlikely to reach his 31 homers from last season, he's within two steals of tying last year's total with just 18 games remaining and needs just 13 RBI to reach triple digits for the second straight season.

Still just 24 years old, Betts has emerged as one of the best young outfielders in baseball. After this season, he will hit arbitration for the first time in his career and should see a hefty pay increase from his $950,000 wages this year.

Betts is set to enter the free-agent market following the 2020 season, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox sign him to a contract extension prior to that season to keep him in Boston.

For now, he and the Red Sox are concentrated on this season, where the club holds a four-game advantage over the New York Yankees heading into Wednesday's action. Boston will take the field again versus the Athletics, who send Jharel Cotton to the mound; the Sox will start Doug Fister.