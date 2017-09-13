Champions League Results 2017: Group Tables, Scores After Wednesday's Matches

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all made winning starts to their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Wednesday.

Elsewhere Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla at Anfield and last season’s beaten semi-finalists Monaco drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig.

There were also wins for Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk while Maribor held Spartak Moscow in the only other game of the night.

Here are the full results from Wednesday

FC Porto 1-3 Besiktas

Feynoord 0-4 Manchester City

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow

RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco

Real Madrid 3-0 Apoel Nicosia

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Here's what those scores mean for the early group standings, per BBC Sport:

Group E

Sevilla: 1 pt

Spartak Moscow: 1pt

Liverpool: 1 pt

NK Maribor: 1pt

Group F

Manchester City: 3 pts

Shakhtar Donetsk: 3 pts

Napoli: 0 pts

Feyenoord: 0 pts

Group G

Besiktas: 3 pts

Monaco: 1 pt

RB Leipzig: 1 pt

FC Porto: 0 pts

Group H

Real Madrid: 3 pts

Tottenham: 3 pts

Borussia Dortmund: 0 pts

Apoel Nicosia: 0 pts

Tottenham's 3-1 win over Dortmund was one of the most eye-catching results of the night, as Spurs picked up all three points thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and one from Heung-Min Son.

Son opened the scoring with a fine strike before Andriy Yarmolenko made it 1-1 on 11 minutes, curling the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.

However, two goals from Harry Kane gave Spurs the victory, with the striker putting in another impressive display, as highlighted by Squawka:

The game was not without controversy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang denied a goal, and football writer Huw Davies felt it was a poor decision:

Elsewhere, holders Real Madrid eased to a 3-0 victory over Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice and Sergio Ramos adding a third.

The game saw Ronaldo scoop yet another landmark, with his first goal from the penalty spot earning him a Champions League record, as noted by Opta:

Ramos then added a third with an overhead kick, which certainly seemed to impress Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC:

However, the biggest win of the night came at Feyenoord where Manchester City ran out 4-0 winners against the Eredivisie champions.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and two from defender John Stones did the damage, as Pep Guardiola's side began the tournament in fine style.

Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, highlighted the gulf in quality on display between the two sides:

Meanwhile, it was a memorable night for Stones, who picked up a record of his own for his goalscoring exploits, per Opta:

Overall it was a good night for the English sides while Real Madrid, going for a third consecutive title, once again showed their quality with a comfortable win.

However, the holders will know they have tougher tests to come, with a trip to Dortmund up next in the competition before they welcome Spurs to the Bernabeu.