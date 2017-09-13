Champions League Results 2017: Group Tables, Scores After Wednesday's Matches

Champions League Results 2017: Group Tables, Scores After Wednesday's MatchesSeptember 13, 2017
Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all made winning starts to their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Wednesday.
Elsewhere Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla at Anfield and last season’s beaten semi-finalists Monaco drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig.
There were also wins for Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk while Maribor held Spartak Moscow in the only other game of the night.
Here are the full results from Wednesday
- FC Porto 1-3 Besiktas
- Feynoord 0-4 Manchester City
- Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
- Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow
- RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco
- Real Madrid 3-0 Apoel Nicosia
- Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli
- Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Here's what those scores mean for the early group standings, per BBC Sport:
Group E
- Sevilla: 1 pt
- Spartak Moscow: 1pt
- Liverpool: 1 pt
- NK Maribor: 1pt
Group F
- Manchester City: 3 pts
- Shakhtar Donetsk: 3 pts
- Napoli: 0 pts
- Feyenoord: 0 pts
Group G
- Besiktas: 3 pts
- Monaco: 1 pt
- RB Leipzig: 1 pt
- FC Porto: 0 pts
Group H
- Real Madrid: 3 pts
- Tottenham: 3 pts
- Borussia Dortmund: 0 pts
- Apoel Nicosia: 0 pts
Tottenham's 3-1 win over Dortmund was one of the most eye-catching results of the night, as Spurs picked up all three points thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and one from Heung-Min Son.
Son opened the scoring with a fine strike before Andriy Yarmolenko made it 1-1 on 11 minutes, curling the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and into the top corner.
However, two goals from Harry Kane gave Spurs the victory, with the striker putting in another impressive display, as highlighted by Squawka:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Harry Kane's game by numbers vs. Dortmund: 100% aerial duels won 6 shots 4 clearances 4 chances created 2 take-ons 2 goals 1 assist 👊 https://t.co/OZrlSyneaa2017-9-13 20:31:28
The game was not without controversy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang denied a goal, and football writer Huw Davies felt it was a poor decision:
Huw Davies @thehuwdavies
Oooof, that's a terrible offside call against Aubameyang. Fine goal as well. With that after Son and Kane missing great chances, Spurs lucky2017-9-13 19:58:39
Elsewhere, holders Real Madrid eased to a 3-0 victory over Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice and Sergio Ramos adding a third.
The game saw Ronaldo scoop yet another landmark, with his first goal from the penalty spot earning him a Champions League record, as noted by Opta:
OptaJose @OptaJose
12 - Cristiano Ronaldo is now the player with the most penalty goals scored in #UCL history (Lionel Messi, 11). Punisher. https://t.co/qGWIqrX4F42017-9-13 19:57:52
Ramos then added a third with an overhead kick, which certainly seemed to impress Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Not the most aesthetically pleasing bicycle kick you'll ever see, but still pretty super finish from Ramos, after Bale header blocked.2017-9-13 20:05:43
However, the biggest win of the night came at Feyenoord where Manchester City ran out 4-0 winners against the Eredivisie champions.
Goals from Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and two from defender John Stones did the damage, as Pep Guardiola's side began the tournament in fine style.
Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, highlighted the gulf in quality on display between the two sides:
Jack Pitt-Brooke @JackPittBrooke
All due respect to Feyenoord, this is like watching a big Championship team hosting a Premier League team in the FA Cup.2017-9-13 19:16:17
Meanwhile, it was a memorable night for Stones, who picked up a record of his own for his goalscoring exploits, per Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
2 - John Stones is the first Man City defender to net a brace in the Champions League. Value. https://t.co/hLcIPwc7uu2017-9-13 20:14:32
Overall it was a good night for the English sides while Real Madrid, going for a third consecutive title, once again showed their quality with a comfortable win.
However, the holders will know they have tougher tests to come, with a trip to Dortmund up next in the competition before they welcome Spurs to the Bernabeu.