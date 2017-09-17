Best XI of Melwood Graduates No Longer at Liverpool

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool's academy has developed some excellent players, but the best of the lot has to be Steven Gerrard.

Handed his first-team debut at 18, the former Reds captain grew up in the spotlight. He's gone full circle since hanging up his boots, returning to his hometown team to take charge of the Under-18 squad.

Gerrard is a shining example of how a youth system can bear fruit. Glorious, trophy-winning fruit. However, not all those signed by a club at a young age go on to make the grade.

"I've seen a lot of players come out of the academy with huge reputations and go into the Melwood dressing room. Then it is sink or swim and a lot of them sink," Gerrard told Andy Hunter of the Guardian.

Not all prospects pan out as initially hoped. The spark that burned brightly at 17 or 18 can quickly fade. Yet leaving Liverpool doesn't mean the end of your career—there is still a chance to prosper in the pro game.

Here, Bleacher Report has selected an XI—lining up in a 4-1-4-1 formation— who were with Liverpool during their formative years but are now starring (and we use that word loosely) somewhere else.

Just to be clear, only active players were considered for selection. Those currently out on loan, however, were ruled out as they could still yet play for their parent club.

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Don't feel bad if you're struggling to remember Peter Gulacsi's time at Liverpool; the Hungarian never turned out for the first team, despite spending six years with the club.

Initially signed on loan from MTK Hungaria, following in the footsteps of compatriots Krisztian Nemeth and Andras Simon, he was then loaned to Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City before a free transfer to Red Bull Salzburg in 2013.

Now the No. 1 for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Gulacsi—who was in Hungary's squad for Euro 2016—beats out competition from Bulgarian Nikolay Mihaylov and Dane Martin Hansen.

And, despite never taking the field for a single minute, he's still the best Hungarian goalkeeper to play for Liverpool, coming in ahead of ol' cardboard wrists himself, Adam Bogdan.

Right-back: Antonio Barragan

One of many rising stars Liverpool lured from Spanish football during Rafa Benitez's reign, Antonio Barragan rejected a professional contract with Sevilla to try his luck in England.

However, the right-back spent just the one season on Merseyside, during which time he made a solitary appearance—coming on as a substitute for compatriot Fernando Morientes in a Champions League qualifier—before choosing to return home.

Barragan has played for a plethora of clubs in Spain since, as well as spending a season back in England with Middlesbrough that ended in relegation from the Premier League, and he is currently with Real Betis.

Stephen Darby was the other in contention at right-back, unless you're a huge fan of Lee Peltier...

Centre-back: Daniel Ayala

Another tempted away from Sevilla's youth team, Daniel Ayala interspersed playing for Liverpool's reserves with loan spells at various clubs.

A successful temporary stint at Middlesbrough led to a permanent move in January 2014. The centre-back prospered as they won promotion to the Premier League 18 months later, only to figure far less in their one season back in the top flight.

Ayala played just five first-team games while at Liverpool, despite appearing to have both the physical traits and footballing ability required in a modern-day central defender.

The 26-year-old sneaks into our back four ahead of two other Championship players, Nottingham Forest's Jack Hobbs and Andre Wisdom of Derby County.

Centre-back: Martin Kelly

Martin Kelly's career at Liverpool promised much but, often due to injuries, delivered just 33 league appearances.

While a central defender at youth level, the Whiston-born local lad played mostly at right-back for the first team. He impressed on debut in a Champions League game against Lyon in 2009, only to pick up a groin problem that led to one of several spells on the sidelines.

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September 2012 didn't stop Kelly from signing a new three-year contract, yet opportunities to play became scarce and he was sold in the summer of 2014.

Kelly—who won a solitary England cap in 2012—was signed by Tony Pulis for Crystal Palace but never actually played under him for the Eagles. A utility defender, he slots into the heart of our back four.

Left-back: Brad Smith

Liverpool fan Aaron Cresswell was the initial thought here, yet it is tough to include him in a "Graduates XI" when he never actually graduated from Liverpool's youth system.

He was heartbroken when he was released by the Reds at 15. "My dad told me in the car. I couldn't get my head around it at first. They pull the parents to one side and tell them, 'It's not to be but it's not the end'. I was devastated," Cresswell told Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph.

So, with Cresswell ruled out of the running to be our left-back, the choice was between the experienced Stephen Warnock, the well-travelled Emiliano Insua and the potential of Brad Smith.

Warnock, now at Burton Albion, had by far the best Liverpool career out of the trio. However, the selection criteria is picking the best XI on current standards, so Smith gets the nod despite barely playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Holding Midfielder: Mikel San Jose

Tempted away from the Basque country at the age of 17, Mikel San Jose never turned out for the first XI during his time at Anfield.

Since returning to former club Athletic Bilbao, however, his career has blossomed. Initially at centre-back before moving into the role of holding midfielder, San Jose has become a pillar of strength for Los Leones.

Capped by Spain, he believes his three-year stint in England helped him develop into the player he is today.

"It was a hard decision but I never regretted it," he told Nick Wright of Sky Sports. "It was good for me. The player I am now is thanks to the experience I had there. Spending two years in Liverpool, surrounded by world-class players and coaches who helped every player improve, it was very important."

Right wing: Jordon Ibe

Signed from Wycombe Wanderers shortly after his 16th birthday, Jordon Ibe had all the attributes required of a young winger; pacy, powerful and full of potential, he looked a star in the making.

The early signs were promising, too, including setting up a goal on his first-team debut. Loaned out to Birmingham City and Derby County to aid his development, Ibe looked ready to step into the void left by Raheem Sterling's departure in 2015.

Instead, he stagnated. Jurgen Klopp's loving hugs couldn't even coax out the player everyone expected Ibe to become. When Bournemouth made a substantial offer last summer, Liverpool took the cash.

As yet, the investment hasn't paid off for the Cherries, although he had two assists off the bench in their recent 2-1 triumph over Brighton. At 21, he needs to take the next step and fulfil that early promise.

Attacking midfielder: Suso

A Spanish youth international, Suso signed his first pro contract with Liverpool. Benitez was in charge when the Cadiz prospect agreed to join, albeit the manager had left by the time his compatriot arrived.

Suso marked his Premier League debut with an assured performance off the bench against Manchester United, yet struggled to get regular minutes and was loaned out for a season to Spanish club Almeria.

When Suso left permanently to join AC Milan in January 2015, few Liverpool supporters believed it would be a huge loss. However, after a slow start, the 23-year-old has blossomed with the Rossoneri.

"Some still lazily refer to him as the ex-Liverpool player who failed to make an impression at Anfield. In truth, while that was a disappointing spell in his career, he's a completely different player two years on," Sumeet Paul wrote for ESPN FC.

Attacking midfielder: Joao Carlos Teixeira

Joao Carlos Teixeira drew comparisons to Deco on his belated arrival in 2012, according to Metro.co.uk.

Yet the Portuguese playmaker, who had to delay his move from Sporting Lisbon due to a back injury, never hit the heights expected. Impressive at youth level, he was loaned out to Brentford and Brighton.

Teixeira returned to his homeland with Porto in the summer of 2016 and is spending the current season out on loan at their domestic rivals Braga. He demonstrated what he's capable of with a goal for his temporary employers in their recent UEFA Europa League victory over Hoffenheim.

While perhaps more at home on the wing, he starts here in a central role here ahead of Alex Kacaniklic, another versatile midfielder who left Liverpool for Fulham but is now at Nantes in France.

Other candidates included Conor Coady, Danny Guthrie, Darren Potter, Jordan Rossiter and Jay Spearing. Yikes.

Left wing: Tom Ince

Having a famous father didn't help Tom Ince make the grade with Liverpool—but he's had plenty of success elsewhere in his pro career.

The son of former England captain Paul Ince, the winger made just one appearance for the Reds, coming on as a substitute at Anfield in the shock League Cup loss against Northampton Town in the ill-fated Roy Hodgson era, before departing to get regular minutes.

Blackpool—who paid just £250,000 for the player—provided him with a platform to play. Ince dazzled for the Championship club, and Liverpool nearly signed him back, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

Spells at Crystal Palace (on loan) and Hull City in the Premier League never really worked out, though, albeit Ince is now back in the top flight again with newly promoted Huddersfield Town.

Daniel Pacheco deserves an honourable mention in this piece, although the player nicknamed "The Assassin" in his early years at Barcelona has too often struggled to find the target.

Centre-Forward: Raheem Sterling

There was a limited selection when it came around to selecting a frontman.

Jerome Sinclair has struggled to get playing time since joining Watford, Nemeth is plying his trade in MLS, David Amoo and Michael Ngoo have slipped down the footballing pyramid.

So, to ease selection issues, Raheem Sterling slots into the central role in a fluid forward line. Unlike the rest of this team, he did make a serious impact at Liverpool before departing in acrimonious circumstances.

The Jamaican-born England international, who arrived at Anfield from Queens Park Rangers' youth system, was a teenage sensation. He made his first-team debut at 17 years and 106 days, making him the third-youngest player to represent the club.

A pivotal part of Brendan Rodgers' squad that came so close to winning the Premier League title in 2013/14, Sterling's relationship with Liverpool soured over contraction negotiations.

Still only 23, it will be fascinating to see how he develops under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Of all the old boys here, he has the best case to warrant selection for Liverpool's current first XI.

Rob Lancaster is a featured columnist for Bleacher Report. All statistics used in the article are from LFC History unless otherwise stated.