NFL Week 2 Picks: Final Predictions and Over-Under Odds Before Thursday Night

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's team of the moment. There's little doubt that they shocked the football world with their Week 1 beat down of the New England Patriots shortly after the home side raised its latest Super Bowl banner last week, but does that mean the Chiefs are a team to be feared?

Andy Reid's charges have made the playoffs each of the past two years, but they have seemed somewhat limited on the offensive end and injuries hurt them on defense in 2016.

There have been some changes that may allow them to change their capabilities in 2017. The Chiefs appear to have a level of explosiveness on offense that they have not had in the past thanks to wideout Tyreek Hill and rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

Hill made a name for himself as a return specialist last year, and he also made contributions as a receiver. Reid and his coaching staff saw enough from Hill to make him a full-time wideout this year. Hunt was drafted in the third round from Toledo with a reputation for being able to take on tacklers and win the battle with his power.

Hill and Hunt both had TD receptions of 75-plus yards in the win over the Patriots. Their ability to stretch the field should make the Chiefs a dangerous offensive team.

Linebacker Justin Houston endured an injury-plagued season in 2016, but he is healthy again at the start of the 2017 season. Houston had five tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Week 1. When Houston is healthy, he is a game-changing force.

The Chiefs are 5.5-point home favorites in Week 2 over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to OddsShark.

Philadelphia pulled off an impressive 30-17 road win over the Washington Redskins in the opener as second-year QB Carson Wentz completed 26-of-39 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns.

Wentz looks like a more mature leader than he was as a rookie, and he has a better supporting cast to go along with greater know-how.

Former Patriot LeGarrette Blount gives the Eagles a power runner who can convert short-yardage plays into first downs and touchdowns. Wideout Alshon Jeffery is a dangerous threat who can turn a 50-50 ball into a 90-10 scenario.

Nelson Agholor has looked like a bust to this point in his career, but he had six catches for 86 yards, including a 58-yard TD reception against Washington. Zach Ertz is becoming one of the most dangerous tight ends in the league.

This game could be a high-scoring Kansas City victory and cover. Look for the Chiefs to unleash another fourth-quarter explosion as the game goes quite a bit over the 47.5-point total.

Week 2 Point Spreads and Predictions

Matchup, Point Spread, Over/Under, Prediction

Houston at Cincinnati, Cin. -6/38, Houston/Under

Philadelphia at Kansas City, KC -5.5/47.5, Kansas City/Over

New England at New Orleans, NE -6.5/53.5, New England/Over

Cleveland at Baltimore, Balt. -8/39, Cleveland*/Under

Buffalo at Carolina, Car. -7/43, Carolina/Under

Arizona at Indianapolis, Ariz -7.5/44, Arizona/Over

Tennessee at Jacksonville, Tenn. -2/44, Tennessee/Over

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Pitt. -5.5/45.5, Pittsburgh/Over

Chicago at Tampa Bay, TB -7/44, Chicago*/Under

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers, LAC -4.5/45, Miami/Under

New York Jets at Oakland, Oak. -13.5/43.5, Oakland/Under

Washington at Los Angeles Rams, LAR -3/46, Washington/Over

San Francisco at Seattle, Sea. -14/42, Seattle/Under

Dallas at Denver, Dall. -1.5/42, Dallas/Under

Green Bay at Atlanta, Atl. -3/53.5, Atlanta/Over

Detroit at New York Giants, NYG -3/43, New York/Over

*-Will cover the spread but fail to win

(Point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Buffalo at Carolina

The Panthers have a job to do this year. They want to make their fans forget their disastrous 2016 season that saw them sink to 6-10 and last place in the NFC South.

While there are many miles to go, they seemed like a better team in Week 1 in their victory at San Francisco.

Linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis are still the keys to their defense. Those two partners are in sync with each other and ensure everyone on the D knows their job.

Kawann Short is also dominant in the middle of the defensive line. As long as he is healthy and motivated, it's going to be difficult to run the ball against the Panthers.

Cam Newton played with a shoulder injury last year, and his passing suffered. The Panthers are hoping he can stay healthy, and they drafted rookie running back Christian McCaffrey to ease some of his burden. McCaffrey is a do-it-all type who excels in the open field.

The Panthers are seven-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills, who were victorious over the New York Jets in Week 1. However, the Jets are likely to be one of the worst teams in the league, and that win did nothing to give fans confidence in the Bills.

Buffalo is not as dangerous offensively as it was a year ago. It lost wideout Robert Woods to the Los Angeles Rams via free agency and traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams in training camp. They don't have the firepower to win many games this season.

Look for the Panthers to win and cover the spread against the Bills.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

The Lions registered an impressive comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, while the Giants looked surprisingly inept in their opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

A loss here for the Giants would not ruin their season, but it would cause quite a bit of angst. After an 11-5 season that saw them return to the playoffs last year, an 0-2 start would sting head coach Ben McAdoo.

This team should be much more focused in their first home game of the season.

While Stafford led the Lions to a strong second-half performance, his first pass of the year was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. If defensive end Olivier Vernon can put a couple of shots on Stafford early in the game, turnovers may result.

The Giants need Eli Manning to be sharp and aggressive, and Manning needs Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) in the lineup. NFL insider Ian Rapoport says there is optimism among the Giants that Beckham will return for this game.

Look for the Giants to beat the Lions and cover the three-point spread.