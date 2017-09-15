Getafe CF vs. Barcelona: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Barcelona will hope to continue their perfect start to the La Liga season, as they head to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to take on Getafe on Saturday.

Ernesto Valverde's team have won their opening three matches, scoring nine times without conceding a goal. It is statistically their best-ever start to the season, Barcelona have confirmed.

The Blaugrana also shone in midweek, beating Juventus 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League, the first time the Italian giants have ever lost by such a scoreline in Europe's top competition, per Opta:

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 3:15 p.m. BST/ 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (U.S. only)

Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT, fubo.tv

Team News

Barcelona go into the game with very few injury worries, Rafinha continues to be absent with a knee injury and may not return until next month, per Luis F. Rojo at Sport.

Arda Turan is the only other injury concern due to a hamstring problem, with Barcelona yet to confirm a return date:

However, manager Valverde may opt to rotate his team, particularly after their midweek exertions against Juventus.

Veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta featured in last weekend's win over Espanyol as well as in midweek, and the 33-year-old may be given a breather.

Preview

Barcelona begin the weekend top of La Liga, already four points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, and in great form after a very impressive midweek result in Europe.

Football writer Kieran Canning noted that the fixture list looks favourable for Barcelona and provides them with an opportunity to increase their lead over the champions:

The Blaugrana have been led by talisman Lionel Messi, who scored twice against Juventus, and has already grabbed five La Liga goals in three games, per WhoScored.com:

His importance to the team, and his current contribution, was also highlighted by Squawka:

On current form the Argentinian looks unstoppable but faces a Getafe side on the up, after they recorded their first La Liga victory of the season last time out.

Jose Bordalas' side beat Leganes 2-1, after opening their campaign with a goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao followed by a home defeat to Sevilla.

Four points from their opening three games is not a bad return for the newly-promoted side who will hope to profit from any possible tiredness the visitors may be suffering after the Champions League.

However, Valverde has his side looking strong in defence and are quick to press with a real hunger this season.

On top of that, the club also have the added magic of an in-form Messi, which means anything other than an away win looks unlikely.