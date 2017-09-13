Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

An intriguing teacher versus student matchup will take place in Kansas City on Sunday when the Chiefs (1-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks.

Kansas City is coming off a big upset of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as an eight-point road underdog last Thursday and will have some extra rest, as head coach Andy Reid welcomes back his former offensive coordinator Doug Pederson and his Eagles to town.

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as four-point favorites; the total was 47.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.8-18.1 Chiefs (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Pederson served as an assistant coach under Reid for five years before landing the head gig in Philly, ultimately replacing his mentor there after the Chip Kelly experiment failed. If anybody knows Reid and his tendencies as an offensive mind, it is Pederson.

The Eagles were impressive in a 30-17 win over the Washington Redskins in their season opener last week, with second-year quarterback Carson Wentz throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. That despite new receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith combining to make just four catches between them for 68 yards combined.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

The same can be said about Reid's knowledge of his pupil Pederson heading into this matchup, and usually the teacher schools the student in these types of situations.

Reid continues to surprise opponents with offensive twists, and veteran quarterback Alex Smith might be the player with the most to prove on his roster. Smith certainly played like it last week versus the Patriots, throwing for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Chiefs, up to +1600 (bet $100 to win $1600) on the odds to win Super Bowl 52, can get production even remotely close to that from Smith, and rookie running back Kareem Hunt can be consistently good after a great debut, they will be just fine.

Smart pick

The last time these teams squared off, Reid was facing Philly for the first time as Kansas City's head coach back in 2013. The Chiefs rolled to a 26-16 upset victory as a 3.5-point road underdog, with their defense the difference. The Eagles had won the previous three meetings straight up and covered four straight in the series prior to that.

Of course those three wins for Philadelphia all came under Reid, who will lead Kansas City to a second straight victory and cover.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Chiefs.

The total has gone under in seven of the Chiefs' last eight games in the early afternoon.

The Chiefs are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games at home.

