Former England Manager Graham Taylor Named in Aston Villa Sexual-Abuse Scandal

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Former England manager Graham Taylor allegedly discouraged two victims of sexual abuse from reporting Ted Langford, a former Aston Villa scout and convicted paedophile, as claimed to the independent inquiry into football's sexual-abuse scandal.

The Worksop-born manager—who died in January this year—allegedly told Tony Brien to "move on" after informing the club he was abused. Another unnamed victim is also said to have been discouraged by Taylor from filing a report, per Daniel Taylor in the Guardian.

As noted by BBC News' Jim Reed and Louis Lee Ray, Langford worked as a scout for Leicester City and Villa during the 1970s and 1980s, in addition to running youth team Dunlop Terriers. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the sexual abuse of four young players during this time in 2007 and died in 2012.

Per Taylor's report, Brien warned Villa in the 1987-88 season while he was a teenager that other boys were at risk of the abuse he had suffered as a Dunlop Terriers player from the age of 12 by Langford.

He says Taylor, who was Villa manager from 1987 to 1990 and again between 2002 and 2003, warned him in a telephone call of the potential ramifications for him on the pitch should his revelation reach the newspapers.

"Can you really be doing with the abuse from the terraces?," Taylor told Brien, according to the report.

Langford continued working at Villa until 1989 and his crimes were not uncovered until years later despite the alleged warnings presented to the club.