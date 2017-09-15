Just Play Me, Bro: 1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Deserves More Looks

0 of 30

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

There isn't an "early" during the NFL season.

There isn't much time for a team to sort itself out and determine what's working offensively or defensively. And there isn't an opportunity to catch your breath and be patient. This is a sprint, not a marathon, and in one blink it's the end of September and the season is at its quarter pole.

It's never too early to take a long, hard look at player usage and snap counts and ask some tough questions.

Are the Saints getting enough out of Adrian Peterson? Could the Chiefs be getting even more from Tyreek Hill? And how did Chargers tight end Hunter Henry disappear in Week 1?

Those questions and more will be asked and pondered as we take a look at one player from each team who needs more snaps, carries or targets going forward.

Note: The Buccaneers and Dolphins were excluded after their game was postponed in Week 1. Also, all snap-count totals come from Pro Football Reference.