Premier League Week 5 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford for the first time since his summer departure when Everton take on Premier League leaders Manchester United in the second part of a sumptuous double-header on Sunday.

Preceding the clash in Manchester is champions Chelsea's meeting with Arsenal, the Gunners having bounced back from back-to-back defeats with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth last time out.

Liverpool need a response when they host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday having been thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City last weekend, while Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues will look to continue their momentum at Watford.

Here is the full fixture list for Week 5 of the 2017-18 Premier League season, along with viewing information and predictions for each game:

Friday, September 15

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

Saturday, September 16

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (1-2) on Sky Sports/NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City (2-2) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Burnley (2-1) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Stoke City (1-1) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City (1-3) on NBC

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United (2-0) on NBC

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City (4-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

Sunday, September 17

1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal (2-1) on Sky Sports/NBC

4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton (1-0) on Sky Sports/NBC

Live-stream links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App.

Rooney is likely to get a fine reception back at Old Trafford having left United in the summer after 13 years in which he won five Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

However, of primary concern to the 31-year-old forward and his Toffees team-mates will be leaving Manchester with a good result.

Everton's most recent fixtures have seen them brushed aside with ease by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and Ronald Koeman's men cannot afford another humbling defeat to a top side if they are to maintain their ambitions of a top-four league finish in 2017-18.

Despite United dropping their first points of the season last time out in a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, Everton will have to play well to take anything from Sunday's clash.

Per football analyst David O'Brien, United's attackers have been potent so far this term:

Everton's defence, on the other hand, has not been solid—the Merseyside outfit have conceded six times in their last three games—and the likes of former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford will relish taking them on.

Meanwhile, defence is also an issue for Liverpool, and manager Jurgen Klopp needs his back line to tighten up after a shambolic showing against City.

The Reds saw Sadio Mane sent off with the score at 1-0 against the Sky Blues, but there was no excuse for their capitulation once down to 10 men.

Burnley will gift Liverpool nothing as they look to get back to winning ways. Sean Dyche's side are famously well-organised and effective on the break.

They will see Liverpool as being ripe for the taking after their recent humbling, and Saturday's clash is one Klopp's side need to win if they are to have realistic title ambitions this season.