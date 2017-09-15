USA vs. New Zealand Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2017 Friendly

Harry How/Getty Images

The U.S. women's national team take on New Zealand in the first of two friendlies on Friday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, in Commerce City, Colorado.

The two teams will then clash again on Tuesday, September 19 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The friendlies are the beginning of a run of games taking the team through until the end of the year, with the U.S. team set to face the Korea Republic twice in October before two games against Canada in November.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. (Saturday) BST

Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado.

TV Info: ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

The U.S. team face New Zealand for the first time since 2016, when they won 2-0 in their opening game of the Rio Olympics, thanks to goals from Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.

The Stars and Stripes possess a good head-to-head record over Friday's visitors, having won 12 and lost just one of the past 14 meetings between the two countries, per U.S. Soccer.

Jill Ellis' side go into the games following the summer's 2017 Tournament of Nations, where they finished in second place behind winners Australia.

The hosts have named a 22-player squad for the two friendlies with football writer Caitlin Murray providing details of the full list:

The team's defeat to Australia at the 2017 Tournament of Nations is their only defeat in their last seven games, and along with their past record against New Zealand, that means they go into the game as strong favourites.

The game could also provide a landmark for defender Kelley O'Hara who, if selected, will be making her 100th appearance for the national team.

In stark contrast, New Zealand arrive having won just one of their last five fixtures, although there will be some familiar faces in their lineup.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

The visitors boast three players currently playing for National Women's Soccer League clubs—Katie Bowen for FC Kansas City, Rebekah Stott for Seattle Reign and Rosie White for Boston Breakers.

However, the Football Ferns have to go all the way back to 1987 for their last victory over the U.S., with their best recent result a 1-1 draw in Columbus, Ohio, back in 2013.

The last time the U.S. team played in Colorado, they produced a thrilling 3-3 draw with Japan, but current form suggests they may go one better on Friday and maintain their excellent record against New Zealand.