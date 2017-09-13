Tavante Beckett Charged with Possession of Marijuana, Conspiracy to Sell

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Virginia Tech linebacker Tavante Beckett was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony conspiracy to sell or distribute marijuana Monday.

According to Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times, the charges prompted Virginia Tech to suspend Beckett from the football team indefinitely.

Bitter noted that while Beckett was charged Monday, the date of the offense was Aug. 23. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

The sophomore has appeared in both of the Hokies' games this season, primarily on special teams, although he didn't record any stats.

As a freshman in 2016, the Chesapeake, Virginia, native recorded six tackles. Beckett had previously been listed as a backup to starting middle linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka.