B/R Experts' Big-Game Predictions, September 16-17

Dean Jones

Suspended Sadio Mane will be a huge miss for Liverpool, but manager Jurgen Klopp must prove he has the nous to mastermind a win in such circumstances.

Whether you agreed with the red card or not after last weekend's boot in the face of Ederson, one thing you can surely not defend is the way the Reds folded.

Playing against Manchester City with 10 men is not easy, but questions must be asked about Klopp's game-management, particularly after the side also threw away a win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are clearly a good attacking team but now need consistency and resilience; they should not underestimate a Burnley side who begin the weekend one position higher in the table. The Clarets already showed against Chelsea what can happen if they are not treated with respect.

Last season ended in a narrow 2-1 home win, and Burnley will make the Reds work hard for these points again.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

First goalscorer: Sam Vokes