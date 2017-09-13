Serena Williams Shares Photo of Daughter Alexis on Instagram

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

On Wednesday, tennis legend Serena Williams posted the first public photo of her newborn baby girl.

Serena also revealed the baby's full name of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.:

Serena and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter to the world Sept. 1.

Per TMZ, Serena said there were "a lot of complications" that resulted in her and Alexis having to stay in the hospital for a week. She remained in good spirits, though, saying: "Look what we got! A baby girl!"

Along with the photo, Ohanian released a video chronicling Serena's pregnancy and the eventual birth of Alexis:

Alexis, Williams' first child, already has a unique distinction.

Serena, 35, won the Australian Open earlier this year—while pregnant. She went on to miss the rest of the tennis season and is sitting at 23 career Grand Slam singles titles.

While Williams is currently focused on motherhood, she told Rob Haskell of Vogue in August she hopes to return to tennis in time for the 2018 Australian Open in January.