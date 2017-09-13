WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from September 12

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens was the undisputed biggest winner of the September 12 episode of SmackDown Live, carrying the show on his back from the moment it hit the USA Network airwaves through the end of the show, where he brutalized and bloodied Vince McMahon and created buzz for his Hell in a Cell match against Shane McMahon on October 8.

His performance was stellar but not the only one worth discussing from Tuesday's broadcast.

Zack Ryder teased a heel turn that could completely turn his career around.

The women's division failed to capture the attention of fans on an otherwise stacked card.

WWE champion Jinder Mahal cracked petulant jokes that had fans thinking "kindergarten" rather than "Hell in a Cell," where he will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

A better-than-usual episode, the show had its definitive winners and losers.

Who landed in what category and why?

Take a look for yourself.