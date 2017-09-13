Michael Bennett Speaks on Incident with Las Vegas Police in GMA Interview

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett discussed his Aug. 27 encounter with Las Vegas police in an ABC News interview that aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

As seen below, Bennett provided his side of the events:

Bennett said people scattered after talk of gunshots and alleged police used unnecessary force against him due to the color of his skin.

Last week, TMZ Sports released video of Bennett's getting handcuffed on the sidewalk by one officer while another drew a gun in his direction:

Per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, Bennett said he was placed in a cop car before having his identity confirmed and being released.

In Wednesday's interview, Bennett said:

"I'm just thinking in my head, there's like, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, all these people, these people that have been through this. ... I'm terrified. I'm literally just, like, worried if I make the wrong decision...if I move too fast, if I twitch, and somebody says I'm resisting...because I'm a big guy, you know what I'm saying?"

During the Seahawks' season-opening game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Bennett sat during the playing of the national anthem.

He explained that decision on Good Morning America:

"I think it's un-American what happened to me, having guns drawn on me. I say it's un-American what happened to Eric Garner. It's un-American what happened to Trayvon Martin. It's un-American that there's...no equality for people. What I'm doing is...it's the most American thing that you could do is fight for equality for everybody and have a unity for the country."

According to Henderson, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said there was no evidence that race played a role with Bennett.

Bennett said last week he was considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.