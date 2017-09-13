The Other Steve Smith Nominated to Pro Football Hall of Fame

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Everyone makes mistakes, but how could one confuse USC product Steve Smith, who played six seasons in the NFL, with "Mr. Ice Up, Son" Steve Smith Sr., who accumulated 14,731 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns through a 16-year career?

Well, that's what happened when some took a look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018 nominee list, which was released Tuesday.

The lesser-known Smith, who played with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and then-St. Louis Rams received the nomination. By years, he's eligible, having been retired for at least five seasons, but his 2,641 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns say otherwise.

The former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wideout will have an opportunity starting in 2021. Sorry, less impressive Smith: It's not your time.

