Finn Balor Beats Bray Wyatt at WWE No Mercy 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Finn Balor scored his second consecutive pay-per-view victory over Bray Wyatt on Sunday, as he came out on top at No Mercy.

Wyatt attacked Balor before the match, and the former NXT champion was in bad enough shape that he was getting helped to the back. Wyatt goaded Balor into returning to the ring—a strategy that backfired.

Balor recovered and eventually hit the Coup de Grace for the win. WWE showed Balor standing victorious:

Social media praised the work of both wrestlers:

The rivalry between Balor and Wyatt is among the longest-running feuds on Raw, and it has featured no shortage of mind games from both Superstars involved.

It started with The Eater of Worlds defeating Balor in a match on Raw before pouring a blood-like substance over his head. That enraged the Irishman and compelled him to unleash the demon at SummerSlam.

Wyatt was no match for Balor's demon persona, as the first-ever universal champion evened the series by winning at one of WWE's biggest events.

Although it initially seemed that marked the end of their program, Wyatt breathed new life into it when he appeared from out of nowhere to eliminate Balor from a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The New Face of Fear then goaded Balor into accepting a rematch at No Mercy without the help of his demon persona.

Wyatt claimed that Balor used it as a crutch because he knew he couldn't beat him without it, but Balor insisted he was the superior performer, demon or not.

The game of mental chess between the competitors continued in the weeks leading up to No Mercy with Wyatt even setting his sights on other Superstars in an effort to make an example out of them.

Wyatt faced Goldust in a match on Raw and compared him to Balor, saying that The Bizarre One was hiding behind his face paint.

After beating Goldust fairly decisively, Wyatt rubbed off his face paint and claimed he was only a man, just like Balor.

While most of Balor's greatest triumphs in WWE have come under the guise of the demon, especially in NXT, he has done some good things as himself, too, and aimed to prove he could beat Wyatt on his own accord.

Balor managed to do precisely that, and with momentum now firmly on his side, he could be in position to move up in the pecking order on the red brand.

