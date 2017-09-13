Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most important factors in having a successful fantasy football team is keeping an eye on daily news for any notable comments from head coaches or beat reporters.

For example, if a player is announced as a new starter, or if someone looks like they might sit a game with an injury, you should make adjustments accordingly.

Of course, not everyone has the time to check news every day, but if able, at least do a sweep late in the week and note anything important. It's a crucial part in making good weekly roster decisions.

Here's a look at some new projections for Week 2, with a change in the running back section based on some news and notes.

Quarterback

1. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 350 passing yards, 3 TDs (26 points)

2. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 350 passing yards, 3 TDs (26 points)

3. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 300 passing yards, 3 TDs (24 points)

4. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 300 passing yards, 3 TDs (24 points)

5. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs, 30 rushing yards (21 points)

6. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 225 passing yards, 2 TDs, 30 rushing yards (20 points)

7. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs (19 points)

8. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Chicago Bears: 275 yards, 2 TDs (19 points)

9. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 175 passing yards, 1 TD, 30 rushing yards, 1 TD (20 points)

10. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Kansas City Chiefs: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT (18 points)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers had a heck of a game Monday night against the stingy Denver Broncos pass defense, completing 22-of-33 passes for 192 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Even more notable is the fact that Rivers posted that stat line in a tough road environment. At his new home in Carson, California, in Week 2, Rivers will see a friendlier matchup against a Miami Dolphins pass defense that is not nearly as stout as Denver's (in fairness, very few teams are).

Still, the 35-year-old is like a few other quarterbacks in the league, in that they don't seem to age. We could see Rivers producing like this until his late 30s. For now, he's a solid fantasy play, even in difficult matchups.

Running Back

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 80 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (19 points)

2, Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 catches, 40 yards (18 points)

3. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 60 rushing yards, 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

4. Ty Montgomery (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 60 rushing yards, 4 catches, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

5. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 40 rushing yards, 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

6. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Tennessee Titans: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD (15 points)

7. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) at Denver Broncos: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

8. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Washington Redskins: 70 rushing yards, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

9. Terrance West (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cleveland Browns: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (15 points)

10. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 20 receiving yards (14 points)

Seattle Seahawks head coach said running back Thomas Rawls will be "raring to go" for Sunday's game with the San Francisco 49ers, per Liz Matthews of USA Today.

In my previous projections, I had Seahawks running back Chris Carson listed first overall in this section, but with this news, the gut feeling is that the Seattle backs (Rawls, Carson and C.J. Prosise) as a whole will post the best fantasy day of the week in a great matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

However, one does not receive points for team rushing efforts. No one back should do well enough to justify a roster spot because they will split the touches. Therefore, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell moves to the leadoff position.

Wide Receiver

1. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 8 catches, 160 receiving yards, 1 TD (22 points)

2. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 catches, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 10 catches, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

4. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 8 catches, 120 receiving yards, 1 TD (18 points)

5. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 9 catches, 110 receiving yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Indianapolis Colts: 8 catches, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants) vs. Detroit Lions: 8 catches, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD, 20 rushing yards (16 points)

9. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 5 catches, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

10. Ted Ginn Jr. (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 5 catches, 90 receiving yards, 1 TD (15 points)

Here's a simple point that bears repeating: If you're having an internal start-sit debate about certain players, namely at the flex spot, peruse the over-under Vegas lines for each game and note the ones with large totals.

If you look at OddsShark, you'll see that two games stick out: The New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints matchup has a 54.5-point total, and the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons game is just one point lower. No other game has a total over 47.5.

Therefore, consider two players who may be borderline fantasy starters (or top bench players) in your lineup: New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Both are legitimate deep threats who can justify your fantasy decisions on just one long touchdown catch.

Tight End

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 7 catches, 80 receiving yards, 1 TD (14 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

3. Martellus Bennett (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 5 catches, 70 receiving yards, 1 TD (13 points)

4. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

5. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

6. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 catches, 60 receiving yards, 1 TD (12 points)

7. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) at Los Angeles Rams: 4 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

8. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Chicago Bears: 5 catches, 50 receiving yards, 1 TD (11 points)

9. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

10. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Detroit Lions: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (11 points)

According to Pro Football Reference, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz saw the fifth-most targets out of anyone at his position with 106.

It looks like that number may increase even further this year, as Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz targeted Ertz eight times.

The tight end turned that target share into an efficient performance, catching all eight passes thrown his way for 93 receiving yards in a 30-17 win over the Washington Redskins.

As Rotoworld noted, Ertz, who is facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, may have an easier time seeing targets this week due to the unfortunate loss of safety Eric Berry, who is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles. Therefore, we may see Ertz frequently move the chains on Sunday.

Kickers

1. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 17 points

2. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) at New Orleans Saints: 4 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 15 points

3. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Washington Redskins: 1 PAT, 2 FG (40-49 yards), 1 FG (50-plus): 14 points

4. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Cleveland Browns: 2 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 13 points

5. Dan Bailey (Dallas Cowboys) at Denver Broncos: 2 PAT, 1 FG (18-39 yards), 2 FG (40-49 yards): 13 points

6. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) at Atlanta Falcons: 4 PAT, 2 FG (40-49 yards): 12 points

7. Younghoe Koo (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Miami Dolphins: 3 PAT, 2 FG (40-49 yards): 11 points

8. Giorgio Tavecchio (Oakland Raiders) vs. New York Jets: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards): 9 points

9. Blair Walsh (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 PAT, 2 FG (18-39 yards): 9 points

10. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Green Bay Packers: 5 PAT, 1 FG (40-49 yards): 9 points

The new Los Angeles Rams offense under first-year head coach Sean McVay looked excellent in a 46-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Granted, the Colts were missing star quarterback Andrew Luck in addition to cornerback Vontae Davis, among others, but the Rams looked excellent when driving the ball, as quarterback Jared Goff threw for 306 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Todd Gurley had trouble getting going on the ground, but he was a strong asset through the air, hauling in five passes for 56 yards.

It's a little early to crown this team as a good offense just yet, but if so, that benefits kicker Greg Zuerlein, who should naturally see more extra-point and field-goal opportunities in that scenario.

For this upcoming week only, expect Zuerlein to stay busy. For the benefit of fantasy players, the guess is that the Rams drive the ball well but have trouble punching it in for a touchdown, leading to multiple field-goals.

Defense

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Chicago Bears): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1-6 PA (13 points)

2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Houston Texans): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

4. New York Giants (vs. Detroit Lions): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

5. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cleveland Browns): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Miami Dolphins): 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

7. Los Angeles Rams (vs. Washington Redskins): 4 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (9 points)

8. Carolina Panthers (vs. Buffalo Bills): 3 sacks, 1 INT, 7-13 PA (9 points)

9. Denver Broncos (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 3 sacks, 1 INT, 14-20 PA (9 points)

10. Houston Texans (at Cincinnati Bengals): 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

The key postgame storyline after the Dallas Cowboys' 19-3 dismantling of the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football was the fact that the G-Men offense looked inept without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who sat out the game with a sprained ankle suffered during the preseason.

The silver lining for Giants fans is that the defense is still in 2016 form, when it gave up the second-fewest points in the league.

Despite the offense failing to move the ball and sustain long drives, which sometimes put the defense with their backs against the wall in bad field position, the D only allowed one touchdown.

Now they are home this week, albeit facing a Detroit Lions offense that looked stellar against the Arizona Cardinals, especially with 6'4" rookie wide receiver and serious red-zone threat Kenny Golladay in the mix.

But Odell Beckham Jr. should be good to go for Week 2, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted on Sunday. That will obviously help the offense and defense, as the latter unit will have some pressure taken off it. Expect another good performance.