7 Keys to Victory in Washington Redskins' Week 2 Matchup

5 of 7

Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Slowing down the Rams' blitz-happy 3-4 is the biggest key to a Washington win in Week 2. The process can begin by loading the line of scrimmage with two tight ends and showing maximum protection early on.

Playing with two tight ends will mean the Redskins can double each of the Rams' dangerous edge-rushers, Quinn and Barwin. Since Phillips' defense is essentially a 5-2 front, keeping the rush ends in check is vital.

Fortunately, the Redskins have the personnel to easily put this plan into action. Specifically, the roster features an embarrassment of riches at tight end with Jordan Reed, Niles Paul, Vernon Davis and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle.

Fifth-round pick Sprinkle and the 33-year-old Davis are the best blockers in the group, but the 6'8", 338-pound Nsekhe can also be used if others are struggling.

Doubling up on the outside can also help the Redskins on the inside. In particular, if tandem blocking is quickly set up on the edge, one member of the duo can slide off and help double Aaron Donald.

The awesome 3-technique D-tackle is one of the most destructive interior pass-rushers in the league and is set to make his debut in Week 2.

Donald is back among the starters, according to McVay, per Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website: "He's back here with us now and looking to get him going. And as far as how he'll be utilized in this game and kind of exactly what that plan entails is going to be predicated on how he feels going out to practice and getting involved."

Donald's start to the season may have been delayed by a contract holdout, but he's still a force along the interior and one the Redskins can't ignore.

Seeing Donald back in the fold is one more reason why the Redskins should show maximum protection a lot early on. Keeping seven or eight blockers in may initially waste some of Washington's more effective weapons, such as Davis and Reed, but it will not only slow the Rams' front seven down but also set up big plays over the middle the Redskins can find against Phillips' coverage tendencies.