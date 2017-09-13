Dodgers Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-3 Win over Giants

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated their archrivals and clinched a playoff berth in the process Tuesday.

Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-3, at AT&T Park and secured its spot in the postseason, per Major League Baseball:

Joshua Thornton of MLB.com provided a breakdown of scenarios, noting the Dodgers needed to reach 93 wins to eliminate the National League Central runner-up even though the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers each won Tuesday:

Tuesday's win and the clinched postseason spot is something of a reprieve for the struggling Dodgers. Los Angeles lost 11 straight games and 16 of 17 coming into Tuesday's contest and appeared nothing like the club that would seemingly threaten the MLB-record 116 wins in a season when it was 87-34 on Aug. 19.

ESPN Stats & Info pointed out the Dodgers were on pace to tie the record at one point this season:

Alas, that will not happen after the latest slump, but the Dodgers' dreams of winning their first World Series since 1988 are still alive and well as they prepare for their fifth straight trip to the playoffs.

Ken Gurnick and Jonathan Hawthorne of MLB.com noted the magical number to win the National League West is now eight after Tuesday's showing thanks largely to ace Clayton Kershaw.

The southpaw stopped the bleeding for his team by allowing just one earned run in six innings, and he even mixed in some offense with a double and run scored. Chase Utley homered, and Yasiel Puig finished with two doubles and two RBI in support of Kershaw.

Things got dicey for the Dodgers at the end when the Giants loaded the bases in the ninth, but closer Kenley Jansen struck out Buster Posey and Nick Hundley to secure the win and the postseason berth.