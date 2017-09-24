WWE No Mercy 2017 Review: Top Highlights and Low Points of Raw PPV

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Going into WWE No Mercy 2017, it was hard not to feel like it was a two-match card.

Outside of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's title defense against Braun Strowman, everything else felt pretty standard and nowhere near as important.

However, history has proved that these types of shows can be surprising, as sometimes those two important matches stink up the joint or the others far exceed expectations.

Now that No Mercy has concluded, it's time for us to look back on what happened and assess the damage, talk about the ups and downs and see where the chips fell.

Presented in order of appearance, here are those standout segments of the show, for better or worse.