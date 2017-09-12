    Athletics Announce Plans for Site of New Stadium in Oakland

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: A general view of the Athetics logo durring the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros at O.co Coliseum on September 5, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    The Athletics are one step closer to moving out of the Oakland Coliseum after officials announced they have decided on a spot for a new stadium.

    According to Phil Matier and Andy Ross of the San Francisco Chronicle, they would like to build a 35,000-seat stadium on a site near Laney College in Oakland.

    The team considered rebuilding on the site of the Coliseum as well as near Jack London Square but decided they wanted to build near downtown.

    "Finally, we've got our site," team president Dave Kaval said. "It's really the strongest location when it comes to private financing, and that's really an important component to be successful."

    It would also be readily accessible, close to BART and Interstate 880.

    The Peralta Community College District owns the site, and Kaval has already reached out to district chancellor Jowel Laguerre to initiate talks on buying or leasing.

    The Athletics have been searching for the perfect location since at least February, pouring millions of dollars into the search. With a stadium that is completely privately financed, however, this appears to be worth the search.

    The team reportedly wants to move into the new ballpark by 2023

    Until then, the A's will compete in the Coliseum, which is one of the oldest stadiums in the country after opening in 1968. Next year the team will celebrate the 50th anniversary of being in Oakland after moving from Kansas City.

